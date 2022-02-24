Skip to main content

Dallas area starting pay for high school head coaches approaching six figures

Dallas ISD is committed to invest significantly more in their football coaches in an effort to "retain and attract coaches."

The Dallas ISD school district has announced that football head coaches will receive a pay increase beginning with the 2022-23 academic year to "retain and attract" coaches.

Moving forward, the average salary for head football coaches in the Dallas ISD will be more than $122k with pay range starting at $95k. That starting salary is up from $84k, where it had previously sat.

The school's statement on the salary adjustment reads:

"After collecting data from other districts in North Texas, the Dallas ISD Department of Athletics proposed a plan to adjust the current head football coach salary structure.

As a result, the district is providing a one-time salary adjustment of $15,000 to current football head coaches and will adjust the pay range for the position. Future candidates will be hired based on the revised pay range and incumbent information,"

The decision will get inner-city Dallas ISD schools closer to what coaches in the surrounding suburbs are committing to their coaches as they continue their mission to become the premier urban school district in the country.

The move also comes on the heels of South Oak Cliff HS (TX) and head coach Jason Todd capturing their first ever state title, and the Dallas ISD's first state title dating back to 1958.

Over the past several years, Georgia high school coaching pay has largely led the way nationally with the number of coaches making six-figure salaries more than doubling from 2015 to 2019, going from 17 to 44 coaches making $100k or more in that time.

See the full release from Dallas ISD below.

You May Like

Georgia offensive line

Update on Georgia's offensive line search

The line forms to the left to coach the defending champs' O-line, and some of the nation's most accomplished offensive line coaches have assembled in the queue.

By Zach Barnett
48 minutes ago
Troy Aikman

The NFL broadcaster game of thrones is underway

Troy Aikman is reportedly leaving Fox for ESPN, and the shockwaves of this move could eventually touch the field.

By Zach Barnett
3 hours ago
Brain Turk Limestone

Limestone announces head coaching change

Limestone begins national search for the program's fifth head coach in eight seasons.

By Doug Samuels
22 hours ago
Denard Robinson

Report: Denard Robinson to join Michigan recruiting staff

The bright spot amid some of the darkest times in Michigan history, Denard Robinson is coming home.

By Zach Barnett
Feb 23, 2022
Nick Holz

Sources: UNLV hiring offensive coordinator from NFL ranks

Nick Holz will move across town from the Raiders to the Rebels, sources say

By Zach Barnett
Feb 23, 2022
Louie Addazio

Source: Nevada losing new offensive line coach to SEC

Louie Addazio is expected to join his father on the staff at Texas A&M, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Doug Samuels
Feb 23, 2022
Greg Schiano

Sources: Rutgers making some changes to offensive staff

Greg Schiano is making some changes to his offensive staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Doug Samuels
Feb 23, 2022
blake

Sources: Tennessee's Jackson to take on new role at Arkansas State

Long-time Vols' football assistant reuniting with Butch Jones, Matt Wilson

By John Brice
Feb 23, 2022