Dallas area starting pay for high school head coaches approaching six figures

The Dallas ISD school district has announced that football head coaches will receive a pay increase beginning with the 2022-23 academic year to "retain and attract" coaches.

Moving forward, the average salary for head football coaches in the Dallas ISD will be more than $122k with pay range starting at $95k. That starting salary is up from $84k, where it had previously sat.

The school's statement on the salary adjustment reads:

"After collecting data from other districts in North Texas, the Dallas ISD Department of Athletics proposed a plan to adjust the current head football coach salary structure.

As a result, the district is providing a one-time salary adjustment of $15,000 to current football head coaches and will adjust the pay range for the position. Future candidates will be hired based on the revised pay range and incumbent information,"

The decision will get inner-city Dallas ISD schools closer to what coaches in the surrounding suburbs are committing to their coaches as they continue their mission to become the premier urban school district in the country.

The move also comes on the heels of South Oak Cliff HS (TX) and head coach Jason Todd capturing their first ever state title, and the Dallas ISD's first state title dating back to 1958.

Over the past several years, Georgia high school coaching pay has largely led the way nationally with the number of coaches making six-figure salaries more than doubling from 2015 to 2019, going from 17 to 44 coaches making $100k or more in that time.

