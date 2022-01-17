Skip to main content

The Dallas Cowboys taught the entire football world a lesson on Sunday

Let the Cowboys' lack of situational awareness be your team's teaching tape.

With a team playoff-record 14 penalties, the Dallas Cowboys' 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers was a master class in game mismanagement. From the first snap, a neutral zone infraction by defensive end Randy Gregory, to the last, the Cowboys provided their own clinic in how not to win a playoff game.

The most comical example the self-inflicted delay of game when, after a fake punt, the Cowboys left their punt team on the field so long that the offense couldn't get set in time to snap the ball before the play clock expired. Trailing 23-7 more than a minute into the fourth quarter, apparently Dallas thought it appropriate to try to bleed San Francisco of timeouts.

But the best teaching tape -- the anti-teaching tape -- was the final play. 

With 14 seconds to play, the ball at San Francisco's 41, and no timeouts, Dak Prescott rushed 17 yards to the 24. He hit the ground with nine seconds and ticking, but the team was not able to set the ball, snap it and spike it before time expired.

"That's something that we've practiced over and over again," Prescott said after the game. "

“I have no problem with the call,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “Based on being that tight, 14 seconds, we should clearly get the ball spiked there. I haven’t seen the replay … but I was shocked as anybody on offense that we didn’t get to that last play.”

Prescott cited 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shair laying on top of him as a delay that cost the Cowboys two precious seconds, but everything that happened afterward showed the Cowboys practiced the play wrong. Prescott hands the ball to center Tyler Biadasz, and the offensive line gets into formation to spike the ball. Prescott gets under center. At this point, it's clear no one in a silver helmet is aware the umpire has to set the ball before it can be legally snapped.

The umpire, running nearly 25 yards, bumps into Prescott, and by that point the game's effectively over.

To his credit, Tony Romo spotted the Cowboys' error immediately. 

“You can’t set your own ball as a center, you’ve got to give it to the ref,” Romo said. ”Dak Prescott should have looked and found the ref. You can't give it to your center."

The Cowboys' lacked situational awareness with their season on the line, and now their season's over. Let their early exit be your team's teaching tape. 

Tags
terms:
mike mccarthy

You May Like

BUffalo State

Buffalo State has found their new head coach

Buffalo State is tabbing a coach with deep roots in the state who has had success as a coordinator as their new head coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

1 hour ago
HC GM Tracker - NFL

NFL Head Coach and GM Interview Tracker (2021-22)

Track all of the NFL head coach and GM interview requests and completed interviews via this page.

1 hour ago
Memphis

Memphis has reportedly found their new offensive coordinator

Ryan Silverfield is reportedly tabbing a veteran coach to fill his offensive coordinator vacancy.

20 hours ago
DSC_1098

UPDATE: Notre Dame landing Washington for key defensive assistant position

There's no shortage of coaches trying to join the first-year staff of new coach Marcus Freeman

22 hours ago
lance

Sources: Notre Dame's Lance Taylor emerges as a top target for Louisville offensive coordinator, other candidates involved

Taylor has been on a steady climb through the coaching ranks

Jan 15, 2022
virginia-scott-stadium

Sources: Air Force assistant Cox set to join Tony Elliott's Virginia staff

Cox is following defensive coordinator John Rudzinski to the Cavs' program

Jan 15, 2022
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin hands the ball off to Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups before Auburn football A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Sources: Auburn adding former CFL star, FCS coordinator to off-the-field staff

Bryan Harsin continues strengthening the Auburn Tigers' coaching staff

Jan 15, 2022
KOHN2.com

Hawaii, coach Todd Graham part ways

After two years atop the Warriors' program, Graham's run is over

Jan 15, 2022