Someone tried Dan Campbell's morning coffee routine. It didn't go well.

The Lions head coach drinks two large iced coffees with four shots of espresso each morning.
Dan Campbell went viral last week when he revealed a coffee regiment that I'm still having a hard time believing is real.

The Detroit Lions head coach told reporters that, on the daily, he drinks two Starbucks venti iced coffees with double shots of espresso in each. 

This, we're told, equates to around 820 milligrams of caffeine. A regular cup of joe contains 95. A Red Bull has 111. An "extra strength" 5 Hour Energy has 230. 

Imagine, if you will, starting your day with seven Red Bulls and a cup of coffee just to top it all off.

The recommended daily dose of caffeine is 400 milligrams. Campbell doubles that by 9 a.m. 

In the name of journalism, Milwaukee radio host Zach Schwartz tried to duplicate Campbell's coffee habit. I say "tried" because, well, he didn't come close to finishing it.

I'd go try it myself to see if Schwartz is just being dramatic but, frankly, setting the probable heart palpitations aside, drinking two iced coffees just sounds terrible.

