Dan Lanning's contract at Oregon is out

Lanning will earn more than Mario Cristobal did in 2021 but much less than he would have had Cristobal not left for Miami.

Dan Lanning is Oregon's new head coach, and he's got the contract to prove it.

The Ducks on Tuesday released the terms of Lanning's deal, which began Sunday and runs through Jan. 31, 2028.

The 35-year-old will earn $4.6 million in 2022, rising $100,000 per year thereafter, taking him to a peak of $5.1 million in 2027. Bonuses range from $50,000 for winning the AP or Walter Camp coach of the year award to $1 million for winning the CFP national championship.

The total value sits at $29.1 million before incentives.

The $4.6 million is $200,000 more than Oregon paid Mario Cristobal in 2021, but $2.4 million less than the school was prepared to pay Cristobal had he spurned Miami.

Lanning's buyout begins at $14 million should he leave before Jan. 31, 2023, then drops significantly from there -- to $10 million in '23, $7 million in '24, $3 million in '25 and $1 million per year for the final two years.

Should Oregon fire Lanning without cause, the school would owe 70 percent of his remaining salary, but that figure jumps to 80 percent should Lanning lead the Ducks to 10 regular-season wins in any contract year.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.