Sources: Dan Lanning, Oregon targeting member of Scott Frost's staff

As Dan Lanning looks to continue to build his staff, sources tell FootballScoop that a member of Scott Frost's staff at Nebraska is being targeted.

Dan Lanning has made some impressive hires early on as he puts together his Oregon staff.

That trends looks to be continuing as sources tell FootballScoop that Lanning is seeking to hire Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. Sources tell FootballScoop a deal is not in place but could be soon enough.

Tuioti has spent the last three seasons on the Huskers staff and comes with over a decade of experience at the college level and two seasons coaching in the NFL.

Before joining Frost's staff, Tuioti coached the defensive line for Justin Wilcox at Cal for two seasons, where they ranked in the top 10 nationally in a number of categories in his last season.

Well regarded for his recruiting acumen, Tuioti spent a season at Michigan as the director of player personnel in 2016 and served in the same capacity at Hawaii in 2008-09 and has also coached linebackers previously.

Tuioti played defensive line at Hawaii.

