Dan Mullen is reportedly considering a new job for the fall

Four games into the 2021 season, Dan Mullen had the Florida Gators sitting at 3-1 and ranked #10 nationally.

However, they'd end up getting blown out by Georgia, then lost to South Carolina (where they were a 18-point favorite) and dropped an overtime game to Missouri before Florida decided a change was needed despite a 34-15 mark in 49 games

Let go with six years left on his contract with the Gators, Mullen is set to collect a $12 million buyout.

When the dust settled on the coaching carousel this past off season, Mullen hadn't found the right fit to return to the college sidelines and back in May started a volunteer role as a "contributing resource" for the Lake Oconee HS (GA) program.

Last night, word broke that the former Mississippi State and Florida head coach is considering a move to TV for the fall.

Brett McMurphy shared last night that ESPN has offered Mullen a gig as a studio analyst, adding that Mullen is considering it and is expected to accept it.

It’s a role that Mullen should have some familiarity with as he’s served as a guest analyst with the network a few times. Now he’ll take a crack at a more permanent role

