Skip to main content

Dan Mullen has his next coaching job (sort of)

The former Florida coach has crossed into enemy territory to become the most overqualified volunteer in high school football history.

Dan Mullen has his next coaching job, sort of.

After a 9-year run at Mississippi State and four at Florida (three of them successful), Mullen could have an NFL or major college offensive coordinator job today, should he so desire. Instead, Mullen is downshifting in intensity, a deserved breather after a 28-year climb that took him from Wagner College to the SEC.

Lake Oconee Academy has confirmed Mullen will pitch in as an extremely-overqualified volunteer consultant. It was originally reported over the weekend that Mullen would be the offensive coordinator at the Greensboro, Ga., private school, but the school said his involvement will be much more informal.

“Coach (Dan) Mullen will serve as a contributing resource to the football program and athletic department at Lake Oconee Academy,” AD Chris Ingle said. “Coach Mullen’s knowledge and experience in the game of football are world-class. We look forward to him sharing this with our coaches and student-athletes. He will offer tremendous insight and guiding direction into the building of our young program, especially in the areas of offense and quarterback development.” 

The Mullen family owns a vacation home in the area, and will take up residence there during Dan's hiatus from full-time coaching.

Mullen is 103-61 as a head coach, in addition to winning a Fiesta Bowl at Utah and two national titles at Florida as Urban Meyer's offensive coordinator. 

Lake Oconee Academy opened in 2007 but did not begin football until last season and does not play a varsity schedule yet. The program will break in a new head coach this year after its original leader left following the 2021 inaugural season.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

Tags
terms:
Dan Mullen

You May Like

Madison.com

Wisconsin assistant coach Bill Sheridan has resigned

Subject on an NCAA investigation, coaching veteran Bill Sheridan has decided to resign at Wisconsin.

By Doug SamuelsMay 13, 2022
Jeff Brohm

Jeff Brohm doesn't close the door on a possible (eventual) return to Louisville

Jeff Brohm is entering year six leading Purdue now, but as a product of Louisville he's always going to be asked about his interest in returning home. This week, he didn't completely slam the door on the idea...

By Doug SamuelsMay 13, 2022
Sean Payton

Report: Carolina Panthers eyeing Sean Payton if season goes south

This is going to be a long, long season for a certain set of NFL head coaches.

By Zach BarnettMay 13, 2022
Chad Morris

Sources: Chad Morris leaving Texas High School coaching ranks

Former record-setting Texas prep coach also has been a Power 5 college head coach

By John BriceMay 13, 2022
Longhorn Network

Texas AD confirms Longhorn Network to shut down when 'Horns join SEC

The Longhorn Network -- or, more precisely, the rumor of what the LHN could become -- kicked off a chain of events that eventually led to LHN's demise.

By Zach BarnettMay 12, 2022
DSC_1908

Marcus Freeman has thoughts about Notre Dame being massive underdogs at Ohio State

The Irish and Buckeyes open the 2022 season Sept. 3 in Columbus

By John BriceMay 12, 2022
Memphis Stadium

Memphis set to modernize their stadium with major renovations

Memphis is set to pour $150-$200 million into some major stadium renovations that will modernize where the Tigers call home.

By Doug SamuelsMay 12, 2022
HawkCentral.com

Iowa AD Gary Barta has an idea to slow down roster movement

Gary Barta sees the roster churn in college athletics, and believes the solution lies in turning back the clock a year to a rule that used to exist.

By Doug SamuelsMay 12, 2022