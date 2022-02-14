Dana Holgorsen and Houston reportedly agree to contract extension

After a breakout 12-2 season Dana Holgorsen and Houston have reportedly agreed to an extension.

The Dana Holgorsen era at Houston didn't get off to as fast of a start as both parties had hoped for when he left West Virginia for the fertile recruiting grounds of Texas.

Holgo entered this fall 7-13 overall after going 4-8 in 2019 and then 3-5 in 2020.

This past fall, the Cougars hit their stride, finishing an impressive turnaround season to go 12-2. They lost the opener to Texas Tech and then dropped the AAC title game to Cincinnati before going on to beat Auburn in their bowl game.

That success sparked the Houston administration and Holgo to sit down and tal about an extension.

Sam Khan Jr. shared over the weekend that Holgorsen and the school have verbally agreed to a multi-year extension.

His original contract, signed back in 2019, locked him in through the 2023 season and he was scheduled to make $4.2 million this coming fall and $4.3 million next fall.

That compensation made him the highest paid Group of Five coach, and put him on par with Power Five head coaches as Houston heads to the Big 12 in 2023.

Khan adds that the details of the contract are being finalized. We'll share more when details are released.

Until then, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.