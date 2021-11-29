Rocco is out of a job six months after leading the Blue Hens to the FCS semifinals.

Danny Rocco will not return at Delaware. Kevin Tresolini of the Delaware News Journal first reported the news which sources confirm to FootballScoop.

The move is a swift fall for Rocco, who led the Blue Hens to a 7-1 season and the FCS semifinals just six months ago. He was named the CAA's Coach of the Year for the spring season.

But now a 5-6 campaign has forced him out.

Rocco went 31-23 overall and 20-16 in the CAA. He also led Delaware to the 2018 FCS playoffs.

With a 47-20 run as Liberty's head coach from 2006-11, the 61-year-old Rocco's career record stands at 121-65.

