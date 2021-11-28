Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Darrin Chiaverini will not return at Colorado

A former Buff himself, Chiaverini coached under three different regimes at his alma mater.
Darrin Chiaverini will not return as Colorado's offensive coordinator, the program announced Sunday. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg first reported the news.

"This was a very tough decision, especially with Darrin being a former player and knowing how much he truly cares about the program," Karl Dorrell said. "I do appreciate all the time and investment he put in being in the positions he's been in over the last six years.

"I believe it's just time to go in a different direction," he continued. "We need a new perspective, which can bring new life and a different energy along with it. In the end, we need to do what's best for the program, and at the same time, certainly wish Darrin the best in his future endeavors."

Chiaverini was Buffalo football in my instances. A former Buff receiver, he won the inaugural Buffalo Heart Award for demonstrating "grit, determination and toughness." 

After crafting a career as a special teams coordinator, he joined Mike MacIntyre's staff as co-offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator. That season saw the Buffs win their lone Pac-12 South championship and finish No. 17 in the AP poll, the program's highest since winning the Big 12 in 2001.

He remained on staff as Mel Tucker's assistant head coach and wide receivers coach, then as Karl Dorrell's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Colorado finished 80th and 125th in yards per play in those seasons.

