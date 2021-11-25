Dave Aranda says Baylor is where he wants to be, and school is planning an extension to keep him in Waco, per report

Second-year Baylor head coach Dave Aranda has the Bears sitting at 9-2 heading into the final game of the regular season, and the school is planning to put an extension in front of him in the next few weeks to keep him in Waco.

Dave Aranda's year two turnaround at Baylor naturally was going to make him a target for other jobs.

With jobs like LSU and USC open, Aranda's name has been brought up at both places, among others.

However, Aranda shared recently on FOX with Joe Klatt that the fit for him at Baylor is something special, adding "I love it here, and this is where I want to be."

Klatt asked Aranda how he's been dealing with the speculation with his name attached to some big-time jobs in college football.

"I'm as open as honest as I can be with the team, and I am going to address it again today in our team meeting.

"I love it here, and this is where I want to be, and I think the fit here at Baylor is so strong."

Aranda also went on to share how a lesson from one of his favorite children's books, The Velveteen Rabbit, has come into play during this process and how he's used that message with his team to address some of the rumors out there where his name is brought up.

Pete Thamel adds that Baylor plans to put a contract extension together to keep Aranda at Baylor in the coming weeks, noting that "he plans to stay at Baylor in this coaching cycle."

Considering his turnaround from year one to year two, Baylor would be crazy to let him go.

Aranda led the Bears to a 2-7 mark in his first season as a head coach in 2020, and currently has them at 9-2 heading into the final week of their season with a game against Texas Tech Saturday.