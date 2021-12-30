Dave Doeren: "The NCAA stands for No Clue At All"

While wearing a Holiday Bowl champs hat following their cancelled bowl date with UCLA, Dave Doeren delivered a quote about the NCAA that would almost certainly get him fined in the professional ranks.

You don't have to look far to see the frustration from pretty much everyone about cancelled bowl games, especially those that have happened close to kickoff.

However, it's safe to say that no one is more frustrated than NC State's Dave Doeren, who didn't mince words stating that he felt he and his team were lied to as the game was called off just hours before kickoff.

Today, bowl representatives came to a NC State team meeting to present them with the bowl trophy as winners, and the program planned to count the unplayed game as their 10th win of the season.

However, officially the NCAA will count the game as a no contest.

Asked tonight how he felt about that, Doeren shared an opinion that would certainly get him fined in the professional ranks.

"The NCAA stands for No Clue At All in my opinion," Doeren jabbed while proudly wearing a Holiday Bowl champions hat.

"I don't really care what they say about it."

Doeren went on to point out how they went down there and "practiced every day and did everything right," and were available to play the game and as far as he's concerned they did beat them.

"You can say whatever you want, but look at the College Football Playoff definition of what is going to happen if that happens in one of their games and they're forfeiting so I feel like we're following the same guidelines that those programs are going to follow."

Based on that comment, it's safe to say this is going to be a sore spot for Doeren for at least a little while longer.