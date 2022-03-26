Rest in peace - Dave Nichol

Beloved coach Dave Nichol has been called to Heaven.

Dave passed away today at age 45.

USC announced the news this evening including the following:

"We are heartbroken and devastated," said USC football head coach . "Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach. He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams. He will be dearly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward."



Nichol is survived by his father, Robert Nichol Sr., and brothers Robert Nichol Jr. and family and Jimmy Nichol and family.



Information regarding a memorial service for Nichol is pending.

Lincoln Riley shared the following:

Mike Leach shared as well:

We can't find the right words to share at this time; but we ask that you keep the Nichol family in your prayers.