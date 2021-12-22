Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
David Culley's future with the Texans reportedly in doubt after one season

David Culley had waited decades for his opportunity to lead an NFL franchise, now through 14 games, there's reportedly chatter that he may get only one year after inheriting a near-impossible turnaround situation.
When the Houston Texans landed on Ravens receivers coach David Culley as their new head coach they found someone that had worked his tail in the NFL since 1994 for an opportunity to be a head coach despite never having been a coordinator.

Culley was willing to look past the headlines and scandal that the organization had found themselves in and was willing to take on a significant rebuild.

Before his first year is even in the books, there appears to be some chatter that his future with the organization is being talked about.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared today in an ESPN+ piece that "there is at least some chatter in NFL circles about David Culley's future in Houston," and Fowler adds that chatter has been ongoing for a few weeks now.

Culley is 3-11 on the year after inheriting a team that won four games the year prior to his arrival, and he's been without Pro Bowl quarterback and face of the franchise Deshaun Watson all season. 

Watson has been the subject of nearly two dozen civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and requested a trade back in January.

On top of all of that, Cullen didn't get any first OR second round picks in the 2021 Draft.

If an organization is unwilling to show patience considering those hurdles, it's going to be really tough to attract quality candidates moving forward.

Dan Graziano, one of ESPN's NFL Insiders, shares in that same piece that it might be in the team's best interest to wait until after the 2022 to make a head coaching change if they have a "difference-making" candidate in mind, as it will be a more attractive job when the direction of the organization "has a little more clarity."

