Skip to main content

David Cutcliffe has landed a role with the SEC

Former Duke head coach David Cutcliffe has landed a new job with the SEC.

The college coaching veteran has been named special assistant to the commissioner for football relations.

In the official release, it shares that Cut's role is to "provide guidance to the SEC Commissioner's office for the purpose of enhancing the overall quality of football competition in the SEC in areas including game management, communications, playing rules, national policies and scheduling best practices."

"David Cutcliffe has earned tremendous respect across the college football community and he adds to the SEC office a valuable depth of knowledge and expertise in the game," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey shares in the release.

"David will add a new perspective to Conference football operations that will benefit our universities and their student-athletes as we look to the future."

Cutcliffe decided the time was right to hang up his whistle this past off season after four decades in coaching. Two of those decades came as the head coach at Duke and Ole Miss. He also was a longtime assistant in the SEC working at Tennessee from 1982 through 1998 with another stint from 2006-07.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Mike Gundy

Mike Gundy thinks the Big 12 isn't done expanding

Following the league's best season in years, the dean of Big 12 coaches thinks his conference could remain aggressive in realignment in the coming years.

By Zach Barnett1 hour ago
friend

Sources: Tom Allen, Indiana bringing back former Hoosiers stalwart to offensive staff

Danny Friend spent the 2021 season as Minot State's offensive line coach

By John Brice18 hours ago
USFL

Unique USFL rules include a 3-point option after touchdowns, a new overtime format, and an onside kick alternative

Much like other upstart leagues, the USFL has created some new rules to make the games more intriguing.

By Doug Samuels18 hours ago
Scott Stricklin

Florida AD Scott Stricklin shares how hiring a new coach is like buying fruit

Athletic directors are expected to make great hires, especially when it comes to high profile jobs on campus, and Scott Stricklin explains why making those hires are a lot like shopping in the produce section.

By Doug Samuels19 hours ago
Frank Wilson

LSU coach Brian Kelly: "We stand behind Frank Wilson"

Tigers' head coach defended LSU assistant who's faced sexual harassment allegations

By John Brice20 hours ago
Colby Carthel

Colby Carthel inks extension at Stephen F. Austin

"Just jacked up to sign that extension. Been jacked up since the day we got here," Carthel said.

By Zach Barnett21 hours ago
Kirk Herbstreit

Official: Kirk Herbstreit adds Amazon to ESPN duties

With two games a week plus College GameDay, how is this schedule going to work, exactly?

By Zach Barnett21 hours ago
Adidas

Adidas jumps in the NIL game

In addition to paying ADs and coaches to get kids in Adidas gear, Adidas will start paying the athletes themselves, too.

By Zach Barnett23 hours ago