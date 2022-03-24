David Cutcliffe has landed a role with the SEC

Former Duke head coach David Cutcliffe has landed a new job with the SEC.

The college coaching veteran has been named special assistant to the commissioner for football relations.

In the official release, it shares that Cut's role is to "provide guidance to the SEC Commissioner's office for the purpose of enhancing the overall quality of football competition in the SEC in areas including game management, communications, playing rules, national policies and scheduling best practices."

"David Cutcliffe has earned tremendous respect across the college football community and he adds to the SEC office a valuable depth of knowledge and expertise in the game," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey shares in the release.

"David will add a new perspective to Conference football operations that will benefit our universities and their student-athletes as we look to the future."

Cutcliffe decided the time was right to hang up his whistle this past off season after four decades in coaching. Two of those decades came as the head coach at Duke and Ole Miss. He also was a longtime assistant in the SEC working at Tennessee from 1982 through 1998 with another stint from 2006-07.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.