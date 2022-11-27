David Shaw steps down at Stanford

After 12 seasons, David Shaw decided after their game yesterday that the time has come to step down.

Shaw, a former Stanford football student-athlete and the winningest head coach in program history, leaves with a record of 96-54.

He led the team to three Pac-12 titles and two Rose bowl victories in his decade-plus at the helm.

“After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me - it’s time,” Shaw shared in the school's statement.

“There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all.”

In five of his six seasons after taking over the Cardinal for Jim Harbaugh, Shaw led the program to double-digit wins. Over the years, Shaw was mentioned as a candidate for opening in the NFL, but his loyalty and love for Stanford was always clear as he decided to stay.

The Cardinal struggled this fall, ending the season with a 3-9 record. The had an identical record last year, and while they finished with a 4-2 mark during the 2020 COVID season, they finished 2019 at 4-8.

A national search for the next Stanford leader will begin immediately.

A press conference with Shaw available will take place on Monday.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.