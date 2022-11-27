Skip to main content

David Shaw steps down at Stanford

After 12 seasons, David Shaw decided after their game yesterday that the time has come to step down.

Shaw, a former Stanford football student-athlete and the winningest head coach in program history, leaves with a record of 96-54. 

He led the team to three Pac-12 titles and two Rose bowl victories in his decade-plus at the helm. 

“After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me - it’s time,” Shaw shared in the school's statement.

“There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all.”

In five of his six seasons after taking over the Cardinal for Jim Harbaugh, Shaw led the program to double-digit wins. Over the years, Shaw was mentioned as a candidate for opening in the NFL, but his loyalty and love for Stanford was always clear as he decided to stay.

The Cardinal struggled this fall, ending the season with a 3-9 record. The had an identical record last year, and while they finished with a 4-2 mark during the 2020 COVID season, they finished 2019 at 4-8.

A national search for the next Stanford leader will begin immediately.

A press conference with Shaw available will take place on Monday.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
StanfordDavid Shaw

You May Like

Kenny Dillingham

Arizona State working to hire Kenny Dillingham

The 32-year-old Arizona State graduate spent his undergrad years training to one day become the Head Devil.

By Zach Barnett
taggart

Sources: Willie Taggart out at FAU

The former FSU, Oregon head coach suffered a 5-7 season in 2022

By John Brice
Lane Kiffin

Sources: Lane Kiffin inks new contract at Ole Miss

Sources say Ole Miss exceeded Auburn's total commitment to the 47-year-old coach.

By Zach Barnett and John Brice
Deion Sanders

Colorado reportedly offers job to Deion Sanders

CU needs to revitalize a stagnant program. Coach Prime covets a Power 5 opportunity. Might this be a Mile High Match?

By Zach Barnett
Photo credit: Getty Images

Where Liberty could go next if Hugh Freeze leaves for Auburn

Sources indicate Ian McCaw could attempt to hire Art Briles if and when the job opens.

By Zach Barnett
Hugh Freeze Nick Saban

Auburn looking to Hugh Freeze

By Scott Roussel
Screen Shot 2022-11-26 at 9.13.23 AM

Nebraska announces hiring of Matt Rhule

Once the proudest program in college football, Nebraska is counting on Rhule to duplicate his turnarounds at Temple and Baylor.

By Zach Barnett
Sonny Dykes

Sources: TCU working on an extension for Sonny Dykes

In his first year in Fort Worth, Dykes has TCU on the cusp of a Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff berth.

By Zach Barnett