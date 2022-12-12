Former Flyer named head coach at Dayton

Trevor Andrews is not only a former Flyer, he played for former UD head coaches Mike Kelly and Rick Chamberlin, thereby continuing a string dating back to 1981.

Trevor Andrews is the new head coach at Dayton, the program announced Monday.

"We are pleased to announce Trevor Andrews as our new football coach," Sullivan said. "He brings broad knowledge and seasoned football experience to our program. He shares a vision of excellence, on-and-off the field, that meets the standards of Dayton football. He will explore future innovative opportunities for our football program, while valuing and embracing an elite tradition that he was part of as a player."



Andrews lettered three times as a Flyers safety in the mid-1990s, including the undefeated team of 1996.

In handing the program to Andrews, Dayton keeps the program "within the family." Andrews played for Mike Kelly -- who went 246-54-1 from 1981-2007 -- and for defensive coordinator Rick Chamberlin, who succeeded Kelly in 2008 and compiled a 104-48 mark from 2008-22. That includes an 8-3 record in 2022.

"The reason I got into coaching was because of my experience at the University of Dayton," Andrews said. "Dave Whilding, and Mike Kelly showed me the way, and made me want to help other young men have the kind of experience that I had playing college football at UD."



After playing at Dayton, Andrews went into coaching at Illinois Wesleyan in 1999 and spent one season at Randolph-Macon before joining the William & Mary, where he spent 18 seasons and rose to associate head coach and defensive coordinator.

Most recently, Andrews spent four seasons as the linebackers coach at Western Michigan.

"When I let myself think about it, I came to realize that coaching at the University of Dayton was my dream job," Andrews continued. "The type of student-athlete you get to coach here is second to none. You get to get to know them and their families in the recruiting process, watch them grow and mature in their time as they earn their degree and graduate, and years later they come back with their own families. That's what it's all about."



