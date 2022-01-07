Dean Pees goes viral with coaching advice that's good for all walks of life

After nearly 50 years in the coaching profession, veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees shares some advice for young coaches that hits all the right notes.

The timing for this video of Dean Pees offering advice and it subsequently going viral couldn't be better.

With thousands of coaches set to descend on San Antonio for the AFCA convention over the next few days, many of them hoping to land their next job, Pees offers some perspective and advice that only someone who has 48 years in the coaching profession can deliver, and in a way that has everyone listening.

Outside of leading Kent Stte from 1998-2003,. Pees has been an assistant coach (and coordinator) his entire career with stops earlier in his career at Navy, Miami (OH), Toledo, Notre Dame and Michigan State.

As he shares, Pees was 55 years old before got an opportunity in the NFL, and that's where he's stayed since joining league in 2004 with the Patriots. He's had NFL stops in New England, Baltimore, Tennessee and came out of retirement in 2021 to be the Falcons defensive coordinator.

But there was a lot of work that went into him getting his breaks to being a coordinator and then having a shot in the NFL, and Pees stays true to a lot of those roots today in how he handles his work, preferring a more old school approach as opposed to leaning on support staffers and analytics.

Regardless of the line of work you're pursuing, Pees' message will ring true.

It hasn't taken much time for it to go viral. Give it a listen and its easy to hear why.