Defending champion Mary Hardin-Baylor tops D3 preseason Top 25

The 2022 Division III season will begin where the 2021 campaign ended.

The 2022 Division III football season will begin where the 2021 season ended: with Mary Hardin-Baylor on top, and North Central right behind them.

The Cru carry a 20-game winning streak and a No. 1 ranking in the D3Football.com poll, released Tuesday. UMHB knocked off defending champion North Central in the 2021 Stagg Bowl, 57-24, which snapped North Central's 24-game winning streak.

The D3Football.com poll is comprised of 25 coaches, SIDs and media members, and is considered the authoritative poll for football at that level. UMHB collected 23 first-place votes.

North Central barely edged out No. 3 Mount Union, beating them 587 to 577, for the No. 2 spot. North Central ended Mount Union's 2021 season in the semifinals by a 26-13 score.

The fourth perennial power at the D3 level, Wisconsin-Whitewater, checks in at No. 4.

North Central's 2019 title was the first won by a school other than UMHB, Mount Union or UW-Whitewater since 2004.

The full poll:

1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) -- 619 points (23 first-place votes)

2. North Central (Ill.) -- 587

3. Mount Union (Ohio) -- 577 (2)

4. Wisconsin-Whitewater -- 537

5. St. John's (Minn.) -- 480

6. Hardin-Simmons (Texas) -- 451

7. Linfield (Ore.) -- 445

8. Wheaton (Ill.) -- 419

9. Trinity (Texas) -- 378

10. Johns Hopkins (Md.) -- 358

11. Muhlenberg (Pa.) -- 326

12. Wisconsin-La Crosse -- 314

13. Bethel (Minn.) -- 310

14. Central (Iowa) -- 287

15. Delaware Valley (Pa.) -- 262

16. Cortland (N.Y.) -- 211

17. Ithaca (N.Y.) -- 183

18. Wisconsin-River Falls -- 180

19. Wisconsin-Oshkosh -- 156

20. RPI (N.Y.) -- 130

21. Randolph-Macon (Va.) -- 121

22. Salisbury (Md.) -- 120

23. Hobart (N.Y.) -- 94

24. Heidelberg (Ohio) -- 81

25. Birmingham-Southern (Ala.) -- 67

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.