Skip to main content

Defending champion Mary Hardin-Baylor tops D3 preseason Top 25

The 2022 Division III season will begin where the 2021 campaign ended.

The 2022 Division III football season will begin where the 2021 season ended: with Mary Hardin-Baylor on top, and North Central right behind them.

The Cru carry a 20-game winning streak and a No. 1 ranking in the D3Football.com poll, released Tuesday. UMHB knocked off defending champion North Central in the 2021 Stagg Bowl, 57-24, which snapped North Central's 24-game winning streak. 

The D3Football.com poll is comprised of 25 coaches, SIDs and media members, and is considered the authoritative poll for football at that level. UMHB collected 23 first-place votes. 

North Central barely edged out No. 3 Mount Union, beating them 587 to 577, for the No. 2 spot. North Central ended Mount Union's 2021 season in the semifinals by a 26-13 score. 

The fourth perennial power at the D3 level, Wisconsin-Whitewater, checks in at No. 4. 

North Central's 2019 title was the first won by a school other than UMHB, Mount Union or UW-Whitewater since 2004.

The full poll:

1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) -- 619 points (23 first-place votes)
2. North Central (Ill.) -- 587
3. Mount Union (Ohio) -- 577 (2)
4. Wisconsin-Whitewater -- 537
5. St. John's (Minn.) -- 480
6. Hardin-Simmons (Texas) -- 451
7. Linfield (Ore.) -- 445
8. Wheaton (Ill.) -- 419
9. Trinity (Texas) -- 378
10. Johns Hopkins (Md.) -- 358
11. Muhlenberg (Pa.) -- 326
12. Wisconsin-La Crosse -- 314
13. Bethel (Minn.) -- 310
14. Central (Iowa) -- 287
15. Delaware Valley (Pa.) -- 262
16. Cortland (N.Y.) -- 211
17. Ithaca (N.Y.) -- 183
18. Wisconsin-River Falls -- 180
19. Wisconsin-Oshkosh -- 156
20. RPI (N.Y.) -- 130
21. Randolph-Macon (Va.) -- 121
22. Salisbury (Md.) -- 120
23. Hobart (N.Y.) -- 94
24. Heidelberg (Ohio) -- 81
25. Birmingham-Southern (Ala.) -- 67

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Scott Frost

Scott Frost responds to Pat Narduzzi's critical comments on Huskers new OC Mark Whipple

Pat Narduzzi took some shots at his former offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, and today Scott Frost responded.

By Doug Samuels13 minutes ago
Nick Saban

Nick Saban reportedly considered leaving Alabama for ESPN a few years ago

The 2013 Kick Six in the Iron Bowl reportedly prompted Saban to explore what's next after coaching.

By Doug Samuels2 hours ago
Kevin Warren

Commissioner Kevin Warren says Big Ten may not be done expanding

With Notre Dame the No. 1 choice on the board, B1G commissioner Kevin Warren's explanation of the USC/UCLA additions reveal who may be No. 2.

By Zach Barnett3 hours ago
Bryce Young

Alabama to start selling player NIL merchandise in Bryant-Denny Stadium

It doesn't exactly take Warren Buffett to spot this business opportunity.

By Zach Barnett23 hours ago
mcclelland

As Deion, Alcorn and others help SWAC soar, league commissioner doesn't rule out expansion

Dr. Charles McClelland has the SWAC flourishing, says expansion or an FBS move possible

By John BriceJul 25, 2022
North Carolina sotck

Sources: North Carolina to add coordinator with FBS, FCS experience to support staff

Mack Brown is expected to add rising special teams coach to his staff, sources say.

By Zach BarnettJul 25, 2022
USF 4

USF is channeling their special 2007 season for their new uniforms

Back in 2007, USF's hot start saw them hit #2 in the rankings and now the Bulls are hoping to channel that magical season with new uniforms.

By Doug SamuelsJul 25, 2022
Saints black helmet

With the one-shell rule gone, here are all the alternate and throwback helmets NFL teams have unveiled so far

Nearly half the NFL has plans to diversify their helmet portfolio.

By Zach BarnettJul 25, 2022