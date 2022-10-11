Skip to main content

Deion claps back at "He's not SWAC" comment

Deion takes a moment during recent team meeting to clap back at comment from opposing coach that "He's not SWAC."

Well before kickoff against Alabama State last Saturday, during Coach Prime's walk of the field, there was tension in the air as derogatory comments were directed his way as he walked around Alabama State's players and down their sideline.

The comments were caught on film, and then after Jackson State won 26-12, there was a heated moment on the field during the handshake between Deion and Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr. that was caught on tape.

That animosity spilled over into the post game presser, where Robinson didn't mince words about Coach Prime in sharing that "He ain't SWAC. I'm SWAC." 

Below is that moment.

In typical Deion fashion, he found a great way to clap back at the comment and use it to fuel his team as he walked into a recent team meeting with a new hoodie.

Also...because we all know how big of a fan Scott is of the Randy Moss One Clap remix...

deion sandersJackson StateCoach Prime

