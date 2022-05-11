Skip to main content

Deion Sanders chimes in on NIL issues

"When you start paying athletes like they're professionals, you get athletes acting like they're professionals," Sanders said.

In case anyone at NCAA HQ or any of the leaders across the various member campuses aren't aware, there are some issues in the still-young-and-largely-unregulated NIL market. Deion Sanders is here to help. 

Standing in front of his pool, Sanders recorded a 1-minute message addressed directly to the NCAA, writing, "I’m trying to help before it blows up in your face."

"When you start paying athletes like they're professionals, you get athletes acting like they're professionals. And you don't have staffs large enough and equipped enough to handle a young man with money. Let me go deeper. Handle a young man that's making more money than some of the coaches on staff.

"I suggest to you to allow college teams to hire more qualified men. Qualified. That can handle these young men that's getting this money," said Sanders. 

Good news is on the way, Coach Prime. While it certainly won't break evenly between the Ohio States and the Jackson States, the NCAA and its various committees are currently working on eliminating the caps on countable coaches that can handle these young men. 

Now that we've got this issue solved, let's close with a hypothetical. How many coaches would Florida State have had to hire to "handle" a 20-year-old Prime Time that earned more than Bobby Bowden on the NIL market? 

