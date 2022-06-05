Skip to main content

Deion Sanders makes numerous notable additions to his Jackson State staff

Coach Prime has ushered in six new members to his Tigers' staff

Deion Sanders isn't just turning heads with his bombastic approach and elite recruiting atop the Jackson State football program.

Coach Prime is showcasing that Historically Black Colleges and Universities programs -- perhaps long overlooked for their coaching chops -- can be a key landing spot for coaches as well.

On Saturday, JSU announced a half-dozen additions to Sanders's staff -- including the previously reported hiring of veteran Power 5 assistant coach Tim Brewster, who also had a stint as head coach at Big Ten resident Minnesota.

Brewster is serving in a special assistant to the head coach role, while Maurice Sims has been named as the Tigers' director of strength and conditioning atop the football program. Sims previously had been an assistant strength coach for FBS national champion Georgia.

Additionally, and in a particularly eye-opening move at the FCS level, Sanders revealed the addition of four analysts to his football staff.

Gunnar White, with stops in his coaching career in Mississippi, Nevada and Indiana, joins the staff with a background working with offensive linemen.

Andrew Zimmer spent last season as a defensive quality control coach at Eastern Illinois; the nephew of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer played collegiately at Kansas.

Brandon Morton, who played collegiately at Charleston Southern and San Diego State, will serve as a graduate assistant "coaching running backs and special teams at JSU," per the release. 

Kendall Adams, who played in the secondary at Kansas State, joins in an unspecified role after Adams spent the past year as an assistant coach at a Fort Worth, Texas-area private school. 

The staffing additions were announced on a weekend in which the Tigers also received a commitment from another former highly regarded prospect and current transfer. 

Darel Middleton, who at times flashed immense potential at Tennessee, revealed on social media his commitment to the Tigers after he previously had committed to Alabama A&M. 

You May Like

Chip Kelly

“If you haven’t been on a yellow school bus then you’re not a coach”

Chip Kelly really values the perspective and problem solving that being a high school coach brings to the table at the college level.

By Doug SamuelsJun 3, 2022
Nick Saban mad

High school student reportedly sneaks past security to offer Nick Saban $5k to leave Alabama

A high school junior crashed SEC spring meetings and snuck past security for a chance to shoot his shot with the GOAT.

By Doug SamuelsJun 3, 2022
ncaa stock

FCS assistant coach charged with first-degree murder

Davonte' Neal, recently hired at Idaho State, has been charged with murder stemming from a 2017 incident in Arizona.

By John Brice and Zach BarnettJun 2, 2022
Sam Pittman

Sources: Sam Pittman's new Arkansas deal worth more than $30 million

Arkansas' super-popular coach and leader of one of college football's greatest turnarounds last season is now set to earn $6m-plus per year

By John BriceJun 2, 2022
Ryan Day

Ryan Day puts an NIL price tag on what he thinks it will take to keep Buckeyes roster together

Meeting with local business leaders, Ryan Day predicts the magic figure he thinks Ohio State is going to need in the coffers to keep their roster together.

By Doug SamuelsJun 2, 2022
Sam Pittman

Sam Pittman inks new contract at Arkansas

As if that glorious new razorback fountain didn't already tell us, Pittman will continue calling the Hogs for the foreseeable future.

By Zach BarnettJun 2, 2022
Scott Satterfield

Jeff Brohm made an interesting statement about the Louisville job. Louisville's current coach responds.

The dynamic around Louisville football has a real You vs. The Guy She Told You Not To Worry About vibe right now.

By Zach BarnettJun 2, 2022
Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo presses pause on Nick Saban feud: 'We're done talking about it.'

Two weeks after suggesting someone should slap Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher passed on the opportunity over two days in Destin.

By Zach BarnettJun 1, 2022