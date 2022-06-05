Deion Sanders makes numerous notable additions to his Jackson State staff

Coach Prime has ushered in six new members to his Tigers' staff

Deion Sanders isn't just turning heads with his bombastic approach and elite recruiting atop the Jackson State football program.

Coach Prime is showcasing that Historically Black Colleges and Universities programs -- perhaps long overlooked for their coaching chops -- can be a key landing spot for coaches as well.

On Saturday, JSU announced a half-dozen additions to Sanders's staff -- including the previously reported hiring of veteran Power 5 assistant coach Tim Brewster, who also had a stint as head coach at Big Ten resident Minnesota.

Brewster is serving in a special assistant to the head coach role, while Maurice Sims has been named as the Tigers' director of strength and conditioning atop the football program. Sims previously had been an assistant strength coach for FBS national champion Georgia.

Additionally, and in a particularly eye-opening move at the FCS level, Sanders revealed the addition of four analysts to his football staff.

Gunnar White, with stops in his coaching career in Mississippi, Nevada and Indiana, joins the staff with a background working with offensive linemen.

Andrew Zimmer spent last season as a defensive quality control coach at Eastern Illinois; the nephew of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer played collegiately at Kansas.

Brandon Morton, who played collegiately at Charleston Southern and San Diego State, will serve as a graduate assistant "coaching running backs and special teams at JSU," per the release.

Kendall Adams, who played in the secondary at Kansas State, joins in an unspecified role after Adams spent the past year as an assistant coach at a Fort Worth, Texas-area private school.

The staffing additions were announced on a weekend in which the Tigers also received a commitment from another former highly regarded prospect and current transfer.

Darel Middleton, who at times flashed immense potential at Tennessee, revealed on social media his commitment to the Tigers after he previously had committed to Alabama A&M.