Deion Sanders's son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders, gifts team Beats by Dre headphones

Shedeur Sanders has an NIL deal with Beats; provided the $300 headphones to peers

Life right now at Jackson State, well, for the Tigers’ football program … it’s never been better.

As second-year head coach Deion Sanders continues to help the Tigers soar to new heights, one of his two sons on the team – starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders – also has further stamped his impact on the program.

And after a record-setting, head-turning performance last Sunday in Jackson State’s season-opening win against Florida A&M, during which Shedeur Sanders opened the game a perfect 17-for-17 passing and finished with just three incompletions, he stunned his teammates Thursday with a dynamic gift that directly resulted from the Name, Image & Likeness deal the younger Sanders had inked a year ago.

With his teammates gathered in the Tigers’ team meeting room, Shedeur Sanders addressed the squad.

“Listen up, when we go to Memphis man, this week when we play in Memphis, we’ve got to lock in,” Sanders said, two days before the Tigers are scheduled to face Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic. “Be selfless and make sure we all look the same.”

It was then at that point that Shedeur Sanders, as Coach Prime and other staffers looked on, that he presented the entire Tigers’ team with the latest, top-of-the-line Beats Studio wireless headphones – which retail at approximately $300 per pair.

“To my brothers, we’ve put in the work now it’s time to show everyone what we are made of,” Shedeur Sanders shared on social media. “Let’s be legendary this season.”

The Tigers are reaching legendary heights in the program. They’re already a fixture in the national Football Championship Subdivision rankings, and they’re seeking to repeat as Southwestern Athletic Conference champions.

The gift from the signal-caller is similar to the one the Alcorn State Braves received a year ago, when legendary hip-hop performer Montel Jordan gifted Fred McNair’s squad Beats headphones – the iconic brand spawned by legendary rap performer Dr. Dre.