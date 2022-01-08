Coach Prime does it again: Jackson State stuns with another blue-chip prospect

Sanders and the Tigers received a commitment from a consensus top-50 player Saturday

Alabama. Georgia. Clemson. Notre Dame. Kentucky. Ohio State.

On and on, high school All-Americans who participated in Saturday's U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, represented some of college athletics most powerful brands.

Most 2022 prospects already had committed, and even signed, with their schools during the early period last month.

A few made public declarations during the game, televised live on NBC.

One of those was Kevin Coleman, a consensus four-star wide receiver prospect who held offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oregon and USC, among two-dozen others.

"I'll be taking my talents," Coleman said on NBC before pausing, "... to play with Primetime."

Coleman pulled the second major stunner for Deion Sanders' Jackson State program in less than a month; new Miami coach Mario Cristobal and his Hurricanes program had been considered the leaders in recruiting circles to snag the St. Louis product.

Instead, after Coach Prime last month secured the signature of top-rated defensive back and five-star prospect Travis Hunter, he turned the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Coleman on Saturday into the Tigers' second top-50 prospect in less than a month.

Coleman's commitment Saturday came just a week after Sanders landed yet another Power 5 transfer -- that one Keveon Mullins, a tight end from Southeastern Conference resident South Carolina.