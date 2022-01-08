Skip to main content

Coach Prime does it again: Jackson State stuns with another blue-chip prospect

Sanders and the Tigers received a commitment from a consensus top-50 player Saturday

Alabama. Georgia. Clemson. Notre Dame. Kentucky. Ohio State.

On and on, high school All-Americans who participated in Saturday's U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, represented some of college athletics most powerful brands.

Most 2022 prospects already had committed, and even signed, with their schools during the early period last month.

A few made public declarations during the game, televised live on NBC.

One of those was Kevin Coleman, a consensus four-star wide receiver prospect who held offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oregon and USC, among two-dozen others.

"I'll be taking my talents," Coleman said on NBC before pausing, "... to play with Primetime."

Coleman pulled the second major stunner for Deion Sanders' Jackson State program in less than a month; new Miami coach Mario Cristobal and his Hurricanes program had been considered the leaders in recruiting circles to snag the St. Louis product. 

Instead, after Coach Prime last month secured the signature of top-rated defensive back and five-star prospect Travis Hunter, he turned the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Coleman on Saturday into the Tigers' second top-50 prospect in less than a month.

Coleman's commitment Saturday came just a week after Sanders landed yet another Power 5 transfer -- that one Keveon Mullins, a tight end from Southeastern Conference resident South Carolina. 

You May Like

Gene Chizik

Sources: Gene Chizik expected to be North Carolina defensive coordinator

Following a 6-7 campaign, Brown could turn to the defensive coordinator that brought him a national title in 2005.

4 hours ago
vigen

FCS title pits a first-year coach against his powerhouse alma mater

Brent Vigen played at North Dakota State & helped the Bison to a trio of titles. Now he seeks to end Montana State's drought in his first year

9 hours ago
Steve Sarkisian Gary Patterson

Gary Patterson reportedly in talks to join Texas staff

The future Hall of Fame coach could put eyes on the Longhorns' 99th-ranked defense.

17 hours ago
Pete Fredenburg

Legendary Division III coach Pete Fredenburg announces retirement

Fredenberg founded the Mary Hardin-Baylor football program in 1998 and took it to the mountain top on three occasions.

19 hours ago
Collin Klein

Kansas State promotes Collin Klein to offensive coordinator

One of the most beloved players in program history, Klein passed his on-the-job tryout with flying colors in Tuesday night's Texas Bowl.

Jan 7, 2022
Brian Kelly

A look at the contracts for Brian Kelly's LSU staff

LSU has already committed more than $8 million for Kelly's on-field staff in 2022.

Jan 7, 2022
CoY-2021-Wide

Andrew Rode -- 2021 FootballScoop NAIA Coordinator of the Year

Morningside, ahem, rode the nation's most prolific offense to their third NAIA crown in four years.

Jan 7, 2022
CoY-2021-Wide

Nick Brady -- 2021 FootballScoop Division III Coordinator of the Year

No one -- no one -- in college football dominated opponents like Delaware Valley's defense.

Jan 7, 2022