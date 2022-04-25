Skip to main content

Deion Sanders says his Jackson State program 'Lives in the Portal,' blasts last offense as 'that dern predictable'

Sanders also showcased freshman sensation Travis Hunter, who had two TDs and two picks

Deion Sanders put his stamp on a spring football game as only ‘Coach Prime’ can do Sunday afternoon – and donned a Jackson State sweatshirt with Sanders’s own Twitter handle -- @CoachPrime – stenciled across his shoulders.

All in front of a national television audience on ESPNU, as Sanders’s Jackson State program became the first Historically Black College & University to have its spring game featured on a live broadcast.

“Everybody wants exposure,” Sanders told ESPN. “The only way to have exposure is to give people the access.”

Sanders made his team redo its opening kick off, benched his starting center mere moments into the intrasquad contest after multiple muffed snaps and then immediately featured consensus five-star 2022 signee Travis Hunter, who enrolled at the school in January and scored the game’s first two touchdowns on passes from Shedeur Sanders, ‘Coach Prime’s’ son, and also intercepted a pass.

Deion Sanders wore a microphone and interacted throughout the broadcast with ESPN’s broadcast team, including allaying any concerns about a potential injury to Hunter – “he just bumped knees.”

“Oh my God … he showed us enough,” Sanders said of Hunter. “He’s a guy that wants it, wants all of it.”

Sanders again stressed his program-building philosophy as it pertained to roster assembly.

“We recruited really good last season,” said Sanders, whose JSU signing class was among the most highly regarded ever at the Football Championship Subdivision level, “and we brought in some guys from outside (via transfers).

“We live in the (NCAA Transfer) Portal, we got an apartment in the Portal and we love it.”

Sanders also utilized that opportunity for another recruiting pitch – with a number of recruits having been on the Jackson, Mississippi, campus this weekend.

“We’ve got some guys that can really go get it, we have several pass rushers that can really get to the quarterback,” Sanders said. “Right now, we’re trying to shore our defense up.

“I saw quite a few guys this weekend on visits that we can use. They can come right in and pay dividends immediately.”

Sanders also took a moment to praise his coaching staff and singled out new offensive coordinator Brett Bartolone, whom Sanders said carried an endorsement from none other than Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach – one of the founding fathers of college’s air raid offense.

“We’ve gotta move the ball, be a lot more creative,” Sanders said of the challenge for his offense. “Who do you got to? A guy like Mike Leach (and say) ‘Gimme three guys you think can do the job.’ … Brett won it out.

“He’s been doing a phenomenal job.”

Sanders couldn’t resist taking a shot at last season’s Tigers’ offense, which three times was held to a single touchdown though the JSU defense carried the team to the SWAC title and Celebration Bowl berth.

“They pretty much were calling out our dern plays last season, we were that dern predictable,” Sanders said. “If you have a run game, that means you’ve got an option and you’re not predictable.”

As he took questions live via Instagram submissions during the game, Sanders declined to single out any game on the Tigers’ 2022 schedule – though he did acknowledge Alcorn coach Fred McNair and touted his ambitious plans for the NFL Draft.

“Coach McNair, what’s up? I love you baby,” Sanders said. “My prayer is five kids to 10 get drafted this year, and then next year 15.”

You May Like

Barry Switzer

Barry Switzer leading Oklahoma's NIL efforts with plans to pay every Sooner football player

OU's new NIL collective has designs on paying every Sooner football player at least $40,000 per year.

By Zach BarnettApr 23, 2022
WVU Secondary

Would you rather have a team full of talent or experience?

Working with a talented Mountaineer secondary after having experience in 2021, Dontae Wright explains why the talent vs. experience question is such a good one.

By Doug SamuelsApr 22, 2022
Florida Memorial

Florida Memorial finds their new head coach

Florida Memorial has found an experienced head coach in Bobby Rome II to continue their program's restart after six decades without football.

By Doug SamuelsApr 21, 2022
University of Notre Dame

Sources: Notre Dame recruiting assistant set to take over as Dartmouth personnel director

Landan Yount is poised to replace Coady Keller, another former Irish recruiting assistant now heading a Mid-American Conference program

By John BriceApr 21, 2022
Texas A&M

Sources: Texas A&M adds assistant AD for player engagement

Troy Kema is set to return to College Station after eight years away, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Zach BarnettApr 21, 2022
IMG_0121

Analyze this: Notre Dame goes all-in on analytics with cutting-edge sports analytics program

The Irish envision a program that can aide football players, other athletes and general students prepare for a life in sports analytics

By John BriceApr 21, 2022
targeting

NCAA approves tweak to targeting rule

The Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved a fail-safe option to catch egregious targeting calls, but critics are still likely to be frustrated by the rule.

By Zach BarnettApr 21, 2022
Jeff Traylor GJ Kinne

The ties that bind San Antonio's two head coaches

Before they were head coaches at UTSA and Incarnate Word, Jeff Traylor and GJ Kinne were a controversial head coach-QB duo at an East Texas high school.

By Zach BarnettApr 21, 2022