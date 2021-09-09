Deion Sanders offers to put names on back of every SWAC player's jersey

Fresh off a season-opening victory, Coach Prime wanted to talk about why so many SWAC teams don't put their players' names on the back of their jerseys.

Deion Sanders opened his first full season as Jackson State's head coach with a victory, 7-6 over Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic.

And he arrived at the podium for the post-game press conference hot under the sports collar about... jerseys.

Florida A&M does not put its players' last names on the backs of their jerseys. Jackson State does, which places them within the minority among SWAC teams.

So Coach Prime wants to change that, even offering to pay for his conference rivals to put their players names on each jersey.

"That's the kind of stuff we take for granted," he said. "I don't. I'm very detailed. That guy worked his butt off, did what he had to do, changed his whole composite of his thought process. We could at least put his darn name on the back of his jersey."

Love him or hate him, it's hard to find fault with this particular argument.

It's difficult -- no, it's impossible -- to imagine Deion's SWAC rivals allowing him to pay for their own jersey embroidering, but hopefully his pledge inspires some SWAC schools to break out the stitching machine.