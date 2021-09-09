September 9, 2021
Publish date:

Deion Sanders offers to put names on back of every SWAC player's jersey

Fresh off a season-opening victory, Coach Prime wanted to talk about why so many SWAC teams don't put their players' names on the back of their jerseys.
Author:

Deion Sanders opened his first full season as Jackson State's head coach with a victory, 7-6 over Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic.

And he arrived at the podium for the post-game press conference hot under the sports collar about... jerseys.

Florida A&M does not put its players' last names on the backs of their jerseys. Jackson State does, which places them within the minority among SWAC teams.

So Coach Prime wants to change that, even offering to pay for his conference rivals to put their players names on each jersey. 

"That's the kind of stuff we take for granted," he said. "I don't. I'm very detailed. That guy worked his butt off, did what he had to do, changed his whole composite of his thought process. We could at least put his darn name on the back of his jersey."

Love him or hate him, it's hard to find fault with this particular argument. 

It's difficult -- no, it's impossible -- to imagine Deion's SWAC rivals allowing him to pay for their own jersey embroidering, but hopefully his pledge inspires some SWAC schools to break out the stitching machine. 

You May Like

MD tweet

Maryland football is rising … and their social is bringing - or dragging - everyone along

A fearless creative team, coupled with a head coach in Mike Locksley who relishes pushing out the Maryland brand, has the Terps hot on and off the field

Saban Julio

One leader has the potential to change the trajectory of your program, Nick Saban explains

Georgia Clemson

College football TV ratings off to roaring start

The first batch of 2021 ratings reflect a nation eager to watch 'normal' college football again.

Nick Saban

Saban reflects on 9-11: First thing that comes in mind is the airplane flying into the building

Alabama's record-setting head coach discussed the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks on the SEC coaches' teleconference

QwikGem

QwikGem of the week

Nuggets Twitter

#Nuggets: The biggest game ever played in the state of Iowa headlines a mini-rivalry week

The CyHawk game headlines a weekend full of reunions, rivalries, remembrances and the rematch of the best/worst game ever played.

Jimmy Lake

After taking a shot at the SEC, Washington's coach lost to an FCS team and now faces Michigan

Washington Huskies coach Jimmy Lake defended his team's scheduled game against FCS power Montana last week. He fired a verbal salvo at the SEC in the process. Then his team lost. Now they must travel to Michigan.

Ed Orgeron

Stage set for Orgeron Bowl at LSU

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will face off against his son, Cody, the starting quarterback for McNeese State, Saturday in Death Valley.