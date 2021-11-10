Deion Sanders released from hospital; eyes return to Jackson State team

Coach Prime is out of the hospital after a three-week stay due to illness and complications in his recovery from foot surgery in September.

After a lengthy stay in a Jackson, Mississippi, hospital, Deion Sanders has been released and is a step closer to returning to his Jackson State University football program.

Sanders on Wednesday morning announced that he had been discharged from the hospital after a lengthy stay.

Jackson had surgery on his left foot Sept. 22, and the former NFL and MLB star who is in his first season as a collegiate head coach had encountered some difficulties that forced the hospitalization in his recovery.

“Tiger Nation!!,” Sanders Tweeted. “Your nonstop love and support through these past weeks have been a TREMENDOUS BLESSING and I cannot thank you enough.

“As you know there have been some complications following my foot surgery, but it brings me such joy to tell you that I'm now out of the hospital and on my path that we started together.”

The Tigers (8-1), ranked No. 15 in the American Football Coaches Association's latest Football Championship Subdivision poll, are 3-0 without Sanders on the sideline and with interim coach Gary Harrell at the controls.

Harrell earlier this week indicated Sanders could return this weekend for JSU's game at Southwestern Athletic Conference rival Southern (4-5, 3-3).

“Coach Prime is doing well,” Harrell said Monday on the SWAC's weekly coaches' Zoom video conference. “He's still in great spirits. Talked to him (Sunday) night, he's still planning on being here, hopefully this game but at least by next week.

“He's taking his time and I think he likes how things are going, how things are flowing.”

Sanders emphasized Wednesday that with his exit from the hospital, he still vowed to strictly follow his doctors' medical advice.

“I promise you I'm going to be smart,” Sanders posted on Twitter, “and continue to adhere to my wonderful team of doctors orders.”

The Tigers, now winners of six consecutive games, are in position to capture their first SWAC title since 2007 and earn the program's first-ever Celebration Bowl win if they win the Dec. 4 league championship game.