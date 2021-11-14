Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
SWAC investigating brawl after Jackson State wins in Deion Sanders' return to coaching

Watch as Southern University players defend their turf and a brawl breaks out after Jackson State's come-from-behind win.
Deion Sanders returned to the sideline.

Jackson State made a familiar visit to the win column.

But Saturday night's Southwestern Athletic Conference tilt between the Tigers and host Southern University Jaguars will most be discussed for the on-field brawl after the game.

Jackson State, which entered the game ranked No. 15 in the AFCA Top 25, rallied from a 17-7 second-half deficit with 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points in a 21-17 triumph.

It was the seventh consecutive win for Sanders' program, three of those coming while Sanders was hospitalized due to complications and illness as he recovered from Sept. 22 foot surgery.

But when Tigers' players ran around Southern's field and then appeared to attempt to plan their Jackson State flags into the turf at midfield of the Jaguars' home, a melee ensued.

It all prompted a statement late Saturday night from SWAC headquarters.

“The Southwestern Athletic Conference is currently reviewing the incident which took place at the conclusion of the Jackson State at Southern football game,” the SWAC said in its release.

“After a comprehensive review the Conference Office will make a determination regarding necessary next steps in accordance with the league’s constitution and bylaws.

“The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds a high standard of good sportsmanship and any conduct deemed detrimental to those efforts will be handled appropriately.”

The contest was senior night for host Southern, which slumped to 4-6 with the loss.

Jackson State clinched the SWAC Eastern Division title with the win and further positioned itself to possibly claim the program's first SWAC crown since 2007.

