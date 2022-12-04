Part press conference, part tent revival and wholly "Prime Time" as Deion Sanders introduced as Colorado's head coach

Pep rally. Press conference. Tent revival.

“Prime Time” unfolded Sunday afternoon in Boulder, Colorado, as only befitting of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders.

University of Colorado Chancellor Phil DiStefano opened remarks, and worked in his own awkward “PrimeTime” proclamation.

Buffaloes athletics director Rick George did the same, adding “Everybody said let’s go all in. It’s time to GO ALL IN!”

Moments later, after George had urged Buffs’ fans not to sell their football tickets to Nebraska supporters for a game 279 days away that is scheduled as the program’s 2023 home opener, George introduced Sanders as Colorado’s 28th head coach.

“It is my dream to bring you back to where you know you should belong,” said Sanders, moments after he paused after his introduction as he said he tried “to seize the moment.” “We’re going to have one of the best coaching staffs, some of the best scouts, commitments are already coming on the way as I speak. …

“All you want is an opportunity to win to compete to dominate to be elite to be amongst the best and darnit, I’m going to give you that.

“We’re gonna outwork them, we’re gonna out-recruit them, we’re gonna out-scout them, we’re gonna out-develop. We’re going to get our education; we’re going to graduate these young men. These young men are going to be on campus respectful and considerate and kind; opening doors for you and making sure everything is copasetic and they’re going to say, ‘Yes, sir, no sir and yes mam, no mam’ or they’re going to have to deal with me. That’s just the way I fathered, the way I parent, the way I coach. I’m old school.

“Sometimes I may look like an old fool, but I’m old school. Guys, after we get finished with this work, I just want you to know we’re on the way. Not to compete but to win. Not to show up but to show up. Not to be among the rest but to be the absolute best. We’re coming to work; we’re not coming to play. We’re coming to kill, not to kick it. Baby, I got to believe that we’re coming. … Baby we’re coming. Do you understand that? Do you feel that? Do you understand the excitement, the adrenaline, the rush that I got right now that I can’t wait till this thing kicks off because we are coming. Boulder, Colorado, you have no idea what you’ve blessed me with, the opportunity you have given me. So I feel like I owe you. I’m going to work for you, strain for you, develop for you. I’m going to do the things others wouldn’t do. Baby, we’re coming.”

Sanders, already with multiple members of his former Jackson State staff in tow with him at Colorado’s flagship school located just north of Denver, also proclaimed that his son, Shedeur Sanders, would be the Buffaloes’ quarterback of the future, adding “He’s going to have to earn it. I left the safety in Jackson because he’s in the doghouse right now. That’s my other son (Shilo).”

Asked what expectations Colorado fans should have for the Sanders era, the Buffaloes' new head coach said those hopes could not match his own.

"My expectations exceed all," Sanders said.