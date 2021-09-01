Deion Sanders says too much 'tolerated for so many years' at Jackson State, vows to shed light

Deion Sanders, in his exclusive documentary YouTube program, dives deep into his robbery after his first win and what he believes is his mission at Jackson State.

It's been more than six months since Deion Sanders' debut-win as head coach at Football Bowls Subdivision program and iconic HBCU school Jackson State.

Which means it's been six months since Sanders' belongings – jewelry, multiple cellular phones, a watch and other items – were briefly stolen from Sanders' head coach's office inside Jackson (Mississippi) Memorial Stadium.

But in Sanders' latest episode in his exclusive YouTube documentary with Barstool Sports released Tuesday, Sanders sheds additional light on the burglary and why he has steadfastly refused to back down from talking about the incident – even as JSU officials initially angered Sanders with their decision to call the incident “a misunderstanding.”

“I sat at my desk and said, 'Dang where is my bags?',” Sanders recalled. “I thought to myself after having that emotional moment (of winning his first game as Tigers' head coach), let me come back in and call (his wife) Tracey to call my momma (Connie Knight). My phones are gone. Plural. My phones are gone. …

“I'm not going to be the last fool to get robbed while something is going on, but I hope with my transparency, I can eliminate a whole lot of people form being robbed while they're doing what they're gifted to do.”

Sanders revealed on the documentary that he decided right then to demand a change to the security team for JSU's football program. He also said he believed in his mission to expose issues at the school.

“It's going to be my security team,” Sanders said on the show. “It's just not right. It's just not who we are. It's not what I'm going to tolerate, because there's been so many things tolerated for years. I'm not going to tolerate it. I'm not going to condone it.

“I didn't like someone trying to make me seem like I lied. I don't like that. I'm brutally honest, if anything.

“I was brought here to shed light on the things that right and to bring light to the things that are. And I'm going to do both.”

Sanders' Tigers' program is scheduled to kick of its first full season under 'Coach Prime' Sunday against Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami, a game being televised on ESPN2 (3 p.m.).