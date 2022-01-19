Skip to main content

Deion Sanders has his new offensive coordinator

Looks like Deion Sanders is bringing the Air Raid to Jackson State with his new offensive coordinator hire that has ties to Mike Leach, Jay Norvell, and Matt Mumme.

Deion Sanders has transformed Jackson State (FCS - MS) into a destination for some of the top players in the country, making headlines after landing a few recruits that had Power 5 offers and building a brand that is attracting some quality attention.

After deciding to take the offense in a new direction after some slow starts earlier in the year, Deion has landed a young up and coming coach in Brett Bartolone as his new offensive coordinator.

Bartolone played wide receiver for Mike Leach at Washington State, and most recently worked as an offensive analyst under Jay Norvell and Matt Mumme at Nevada.

With that background, it's safe to say the Air Raid is coming to Jackson State.

In the interview included below with Cut Day Sports Bartolone says that you can expect them to put points on the board, and be a pain for defenses.

"You can expect us to score a lot of points. We are going to be prepared, and to put it quite simply, we are going to do stuff that the defense doesn't like to defend. 

"We're going to play fast, and play super confident, and we're going to attack the defense."

As if Deion wasn't bringing enough excitement to Jackson State after their 11-2 season last fall, now they're going to be chucking it all over the yard with some really talented dudes on the roster. They're going to be a ton of fun to watch.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
FCSdeion sandersoffensive coordinatorJackson State

You May Like

Steve Sarkisian Gary Patterson

Gary Patterson finally, officially, joining Texas staff

The future Hall of Famer will be a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian, auditing the program from behind the scenes.

1 hour ago
Tony Petersen Illinois

Former Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen lands new coordinator opportunity

Tony Petersen has found a new play calling opportunity at the FCS level, sources tell FootballScoop.

2 hours ago
Jason Candle

Report: Jason Candle turns down Miami coordinator role, will remain at Toledo

Candle was Mario Cristobal's leading target to run his offense at Miami, FootballScoop first reported on Monday.

2 hours ago
sumrall

Sources: Sumrall, Troy add former New England Patriots assistant, Army coach to first staff

Popovich, McDaniel joining Trojans' coaching staff

15 hours ago
Michigan

Michigan hiring former Penn State staffer, Old Dominion O.C. for offensive analyst role

Campbell has Big Ten experience and also has proved deft working with quarterbacks

15 hours ago
football practice

NCAA Football Oversight Committee recommends two changes to spring practices

The proposals, which would both further limit tackling during the spring session, could be approved Wednesday and would go into effect immediately.

2 hours ago
Big 12

The Big 12 will split into divisions in 2023. Which alignment makes the most sense?

As of now, the Big 12 will go from 10 teams to 14 one season from now. Figuring out a divisional structure is no easy task.

22 hours ago
O'brien

An update on Bill O'Brien

A few weeks ago Bill O'Brien had been mentioned as a favorite for the Jags head coaching opening, if it were up to GM Trent Baalke, but it appears that has changed.

23 hours ago