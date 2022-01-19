Deion Sanders has his new offensive coordinator

Looks like Deion Sanders is bringing the Air Raid to Jackson State with his new offensive coordinator hire that has ties to Mike Leach, Jay Norvell, and Matt Mumme.

Deion Sanders has transformed Jackson State (FCS - MS) into a destination for some of the top players in the country, making headlines after landing a few recruits that had Power 5 offers and building a brand that is attracting some quality attention.

After deciding to take the offense in a new direction after some slow starts earlier in the year, Deion has landed a young up and coming coach in Brett Bartolone as his new offensive coordinator.

Bartolone played wide receiver for Mike Leach at Washington State, and most recently worked as an offensive analyst under Jay Norvell and Matt Mumme at Nevada.

With that background, it's safe to say the Air Raid is coming to Jackson State.

In the interview included below with Cut Day Sports Bartolone says that you can expect them to put points on the board, and be a pain for defenses.

"You can expect us to score a lot of points. We are going to be prepared, and to put it quite simply, we are going to do stuff that the defense doesn't like to defend.

"We're going to play fast, and play super confident, and we're going to attack the defense."

As if Deion wasn't bringing enough excitement to Jackson State after their 11-2 season last fall, now they're going to be chucking it all over the yard with some really talented dudes on the roster. They're going to be a ton of fun to watch.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.