October 21, 2021
Publish date:

Deion Sanders unable to coach his Jackson State squad this weekend

Sanders' recovery from foot surgery last month will sideline him from the sidelines this weekend against Bethune-Cookman
Author:

Just days after seeing his team surge into the AFCA Top 25 national rankings and strengthening its divisional lead, Deion Sanders is unable to be on the sidelines this weekend.

Sanders, who last month had surgery on his foot to correct an issue from his pro baseball and football playing careers, revealed Wednesday he has been advised to refrain from coaching his Jackson State team this weekend.

“Due to my recent foot surgery, I will be following my team of doctors' orders,” Sanders shared on social media, “and I will not be coaching this weekend.

“Coach Gary Harrell, my right hand, will be leading our team and carrying out our mission to win all four quarters and play smart, tough, fast and discplined.”

Screen Shot 2021-10-20 at 5.35.24 PM

A former NFL player who previously served on Lane Kiffin's Florida Atlantic University staff, Harrell has filled the role of Jackson State's running backs coach.

The Tigers (5-1), the Eastern Division leaders in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, host rival Bethune-Cookman Saturday just one week after establishing a new program record with more than 53,000 fans on hand for their homecoming win last Saturday against Alabama State.

