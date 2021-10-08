October 8, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Deion Sanders, Jackson State making a change on his offensive staff

With the Tigers' offense struggling, Deion Sanders is turning to veteran offensive coach T.C. Taylor for more input.
Author:

Jackson State, in its first full season under NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its coach, is off to a 3-1 start and, perhaps not surprisingly, playing suffocating defense.

The Tigers, however, are still trying to find their footing on offense.

After winning their opener against Florida A&M, 7-6, and having the nation's No. 85 Football Championship Subdivision scoring offense at 19 points per game, the Tigers are preparing to lean more on veteran assistant coach T.C. Taylor to call much of the offense this weekend.

JSU is playing Alabama A&M this weekend in what is quickly becoming one of the Southwestern Athletic Conference's more entertaining rivalries – on and off the field.

The Bulldogs enter the game owning a 52-43 win against Sanders' Tigers from this past spring season.

Sanders and A&M coach Connell Maynor are some 24 hours away from kickoff after verbally sparring earlier this week – even with Sanders proclaiming the high road.

“It's a little rivalry, it's a little blood in between,” Sanders said. “You know, the coach says something about me, I don't shoot back. Because I don't do that because I'm really good at that. I'm on this high road right now. I take the high road, right? I'm a different dude. So I don't do that. But you know, everybody is waiting for me to do that at the conclusion of this matter.

“We're just going to have to sit and see. Am I going to do that?”

On the field, Taylor has the background to perhaps help lift up the Tigers' struggling offense. A former quarterback and wideout at JSU, Taylor also is well-versed in directing an offense after serving five seasons as North Carolina Central's offensive coordinator.

Alabama A&M enters the game somewhat an opposite of the Tigers. The Bulldogs are averaging 36.25 points-per-game on offense while allowing 35 points per game – the No. 94 scoring defense in FCS.

You May Like

Cotton Bowl stadium

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 6

The only website licensed by the NCAA to pick all the major college football games.

59 minutes ago
UConn UMass

UConn, UMass set for different type of showdown on Saturday

UMass' 16-game losing streak goes head-to-head with UConn's 10-game skid Saturday in Amherst.

19 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-10-07 at 12.22.03 PM

Video: Step inside Mack Brown's new office

UNC takes you inside Mack Brown's new office with some pretty incredible features.

22 hours ago
Brandon Staley Chargers

Your run game is important, but not for the reason you probably think, Brandon Staley explains

You don't need the run game to set up the play action pass, Brandon Staley explains. However, you need it for a reason you may be overlooking.

23 hours ago
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders: College recruiting has forever changed

Coach Prime says colleges will continue to leave high school players unsigned; advocates for greater resources for HBCU schools' recruiting efforts

Oct 7, 2021
Nuggets

#Nuggets: The biggest Iowa home game in a generation, Red River enters a new era, and appreciation for Georgia's defense

Your ultimate college football appetizer previews more than two dozen of this weekend's games.

Oct 7, 2021
barry odom

Lane Kiffin: Go ahead and give Arkansas' Barry Odom the Broyles Award

Ole Miss' second-year coach professed tremendous respect for the architect of the Razorbacks' top-10 defense.

Oct 6, 2021
Casey Thompson

What Lincoln Riley said to prevent Casey Thompson from flipping from Texas to OU

Before he was the Texas starting quarterback, Casey Thompson was prepared to flip to his boyhood team -- until an honest answer from OU's offensive coordinator changed his mind.

Oct 6, 2021