Deion Sanders lands member of Georgia staff for key role

Maurice Sims is leaving his post with the defending national champs to join Coach Prime's staff at Jackson State.

For the past two seasons, Maurice Sims has been on Georgia strength staff under Scott Sinclair as an associate strength and conditioning coach.

Now, Sims will have an opportunity to direct his own program at Jackson State.

Sims has accepted the director of strength and conditioning job under Deion Sanders with the Tigers.

Before joining the UGA strength staff, Sims served as an assistant strength coach with stops at North Carolina, Army, Indiana, and North Carolina A&T.

Sims becomes the third strength staff member to leave for another job. 

Earlier this off season assistant strength coach Ben Sowders left Athens for the director of strength and conditioning position at Louisville and fellow colleague Rodney Price left for Miami back in February.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

