Deion Sanders reportedly adding veteran Power Five assistant to staff

Well traveled Power Five assistant Tim Brewster, who has experience as an assistant in the SEC and ACC as well as Big Ten head coaching experience, is reportedly set to join the Jackson State staff.

Deion Sanders is adding some impressive experience to bolster his staff at Jackson State (FCS - MS), as Tim Brewster is reportedly set to join the staff.

Brewster most recently served as Dan Mullen's tight ends coach at Florida.

In addition to his time in Gainesville, Brewster will bring with him experience as an assistant in the NFL, ACC, Big 12, and SEC, as well as Big Ten head coaching experience.

Brewster was the head coach at Minnesota from 2007-10 where he went 15-30 overall with just one winning season - a 7-6 finish in 2008.

Since then, he's held coaching position on the offensive side of the ball at Mississippi State, Florida State, Texas A&M and North Carolina, all the while establishing himself as a strong and respected recruiter.

He has spent the majority of his coaching career in major college football, outside of a stint as the head coach at Lafayette Central Catholic (IN) in the late 80's and 2002-05 in the NFL with the Chargers and Broncos.

