Deion Sanders' son slams rest of SWAC, says practice success means blowouts in games

Jackson State freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders says practice success through the week for the Tigers' offense means a blowout on Saturdays.

Earlier this week at Southwestern Athletic Conference media days in Birmingham, Alabama, Jackson State coach Deion Sanders grabbed all the headlines for his abrupt end to an interview.

Coach Prime was upset that a reporter called him by his name, Deion, as he asked the Jackson State skipper a question.

Sanders' reign atop the Tigers' program still is in its first year. But there's been no shortage of media spotlight on the team, and no shortage of bombast around Coach Prime's rebuilding efforts.

Add his son, JSU's presumptive starting quarterback, to the list of those firing the pre-season volleys.

Shedeur Sanders said when the Tigers' offense has success in practice against the defense, he knows what it's going to mean on the football field in the fall.

“It equates to a blowout,” Shedeur Sanders said. “You've got to understand we not … y'all don't really understand, like, it's players that have different caliber of talent that all came to JSU.

“So it's like when you compare us to a regular SWAC team, a different SWAC team, the best, like, you've got to understand we didn't come here because we had to. We came here because we chose to. It's a difference.”

Sanders & Co. did sign what has been widely heralded as the best-ever signing class for an HBCU program in 2021, including multiple four-star prospects. Shedeur Sanders was a composite four-star prospect who, according to JSU, is the highest-rated prospect ever to sign with the Tigers.