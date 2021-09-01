Coach Prime's son inks exclusive NIL deal with prestigious Beats by Dre

Shedeur Sanders, son of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and the Tigers' expected starting quarterback, is the powerhouse audio company's first collegiate spokesman.

Coach Prime's son gets the Beat in NIL deal

From his own podcast to an exclusive YouTube documentary series and his family's clothing line, Deion Sanders has a multitude of platforms on which to promote Jackson State University football.

Now Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, has his own exclusive marketing-rights agreement to do the same with his personal brand.

Wednesday, Boardroom first disclosed that Beats By Dre – the high-end musical headphones and audio company founded by legendary rap icon Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and later purchased by Apple – had made the younger Sanders its first “college ambassador.”

Shedeur Sanders is set to be the starting quarterback for his father's Tigers' team Sunday when its kicks off Coach Prime's first full season in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami, Florida.

“I'm my own brand,” the quarterback says in a video released on social media earlier Wednesday. “Everyone is. …

“The choices I make, they matter.”

Deion Sanders already has brought unprecedented spotlight on the Jackson State program and with it many other HBCU schools. Sanders' first game in the truncated spring 2021 season was televised on ESPN, and he was scheduled to be a featured guest last weekend on ESPN's College GameDay before severe weather from Hurricane Ida's landfall in the Gulf of Mexico and across Louisiana and the South forced Sanders to postpone.

Earlier this year, Sanders & Co. signed what recruiting services deemed as the consensus all-time highest-ranted recruiting class for an HBCU program.