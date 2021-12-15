Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Publish date:

Deion Sanders brings nation's top recruit to Jackson State

Florida State's most prominent alum could be on the verge of flipping his alma mater's crown jewel.
Author:

Deion Sanders could be close to flipping the No. 1 player in the country -- not the No. 1 player among HBCUs, not the No. 1 player in the FCS, the No. 1 player, period.

The player in question is Travis Hunter, a cornerback out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Ga. Hunter is the No. 1 player in the 2022 class by all three major recruiting services -- 247, Rivals and On3. He's also been committed to Florida State since Sept. 5 but, as of nearing noon Eastern time, had not signed.

And Deion could be the reason why.

Hunter stated publicly he envisions himself as the next Deion Sanders.

“I bring a whole lot of intensity and talent,” Hunter said. “I want to be the next Deion Sanders. And I’m going to live up to it.”

Hunter is, obviously, the type of player that every program in the country wants. But one can't help but wonder if there's a personal reason why Deion is targeting the prize jewel of his alma mater's recruiting class. After a 5-7 season that ended with a loss to a 5-6 and coach-less Florida team, Mike Norvell and company pegged the 2022 class as the turning point of Seminole football -- with Hunter as the centerpiece.

And now that centerpiece could be out the door at the last minute to the program's most prominent alum.

Stay tuned. 

Update: Hunter has signed with Jackson State.

