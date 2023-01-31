Skip to main content

DeMeco Ryans reportedly nearing deal to become new head coach of Texans

After wrapping up his second interview with the Texans on Tuesday, DeMeco Ryans is nearing a deal to become the new leader of the franchise.

Jonathan Jones was among the first to share the news. Adam Schefter shares that it is a six-year deal.

The job in Houston marks a return for Ryans, who was drafted by the Texans organization in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

Ryans played for the team until 2011 and wrapped up his playing career with the Eagles from 2012-15.

His coaching star has risen quickly, starting off as a defensive quality control coach with the 49ers in 2017 before being elevated to inside linebackers coach a year later.

He has been the Niners defensive coordinator for the past two seasons.

At 38 years old, he will be one of the youngest head coaches in the league. LA Rams head coach Sean McVay is 37.

The Texans entered the coaching cycle with arguably the biggest black eye of the five openings, having fired their last two head coaches - Lovie Smith and David Culley - after just one season each. Here's to hoping they give Ryans a bit more.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

