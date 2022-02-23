Report: Denard Robinson to join Michigan recruiting staff

The bright spot amid some of the darkest times in Michigan history, Denard Robinson is coming home.

Denard Robinson is returning to his alma mater, joining Jim Harbaugh's staff as assistant director of player personnel, according to Ant Wright of On3.

A 4-star recruit himself out of Deerfield Beach, Fla., Robinson was a member of Rich Rodriguez's first full recruiting class, 2009, in Ann Arbor. Listed as an athlete by the recruiting services, Robinson settled at quarterback.

He beat out 2009 classmate Tate Forcier their sophomore year and was the club's primary playmaker for his final three seasons in maize and blue. Robinson ran for 1,702 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2010 while also tossing 18 touchdowns and 2,570 yards. He threw for 20 touchdowns and rushed for 16 more in 2011, then posted 18 combined touchdowns in his senior season of 2012.

Robinson's 2011 season was the primary reason for Michigan's highpoint in the gulf between Big Ten titles in 2003 and 2021. That season, he compiled 479 touches for 3,349 yards and 36 touchdowns, and in the process led Michigan to an 11-2 record, a Sugar Bowl victory, a No. 12 AP ranking, and a victory over Ohio State. Robinson completed 14-of-17 passes for 167 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while also leading all rushers with 26 carries for 170 yards and two scores in a 40-34 victory over Ohio State, the maize and blue's only triumph over the scarlet and gray over a 16-season span.

Robinson was a fifth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013 and remained in the league through 2016. He remained in the Jacksonville area afterward, serving as analyst at Jacksonville University in 2019 and a quality control coach for the Jags in 2020.

