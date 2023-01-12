Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason is stepping down.

He spent one season as Mike Gundy's defensive coordinator in Stillwater.

Before joining the Cowboys, Mason was the defensive coordinator at Auburn for one season, and spent 2014-20 as the head coach at Vanderbilt, where he went 27-55.

Mason describes the move as a "sabbatical from coaching in college" after 30 seasons in football.

He shared the following message via social media:

Mike Gundy added:

"Oklahoma State football and I appreciate what Derek Mason and his family have brought to our team/culture. The positive effect he's had on our players, staff and program has been awesome. I know it was a tough decision, but life is bigger than football. We wish him and his family nothing but the very best and they are always welcome back in Stillwater."

Gundy will now be tasked with hiring his third defensive coordinator in three seasons.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.