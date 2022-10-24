Skip to main content

Details of Brent Venables' Oklahoma contract are out

A 7-win season would represent Oklahoma's worst season this century, and also net Brent Venables a $25,000 bonus.

Oklahoma is college football's most consistent winner since World War II, and that consistency has hit another level since Bob Stoops's 1999 hiring. 

Following a 7-5 debut campaign, Oklahoma has yet to win less than eight games in their 22 completed seasons. And even then, OU has only dipped to the low-tide mark of eight wins on three separate occasions: in 2005, 2009, and 2014. So, a 7-win season would represent an almost historic downturn for Sooner football.

Yet Brent Venables would still get rewarded for it.

According to documents obtained by the Tulsa World, Venables' 6-year contract calls for a $25,000 bonus in the event Oklahoma reaches seven wins.

Granted, the bonus is for relative pennies on the dollar. A $25,000 bonus on a $7 million base salary accounts for 0.357 percent, the equivalent of a $178 bonus for someone earning $50,000 a year.

Elsewhere, Venables can earn $400,000 for leading Oklahoma to a national title, all the way to down to $25,000 for seven victories, as well as $25,000 in any semester in which the Sooners post a 3.0 team GPA.

Venables's salary breaks out to a $325,000 base, $6.075 million in "personal services" and a $600,000 payment toward his retirement fund. He will earn a $100,000 raise each Feb. 1. 

Should Venables ever leave Oklahoma, he would owe $7 million through Jan. 31, 2023, $5 million through Jan. 31, 2024, $3 million through Jan. 31 of the following year, and then in amounts dropping $1 million per year, ending at $1 million through Jan. 31, 2027. The contract expires on Jan. 31, 2028.

As for his progress toward this year's 7-win bonus, Oklahoma is currently 4-3 with a trip to Iowa State on Saturday. 

You May Like

Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders, Jackson State to host 'College GameDay' vs. Southern

The story of Coach Prime adds another chapter on Saturday as Jackson State takes center stage in college football's grandest spectacle.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2022-10-23 at 11.09.32 AM

Division I record four safeties push FCS No. 2 Montana State past No. 5 Weber State

Despite four errant punt snaps resulting in safeties, Weber State's special teams were somehow still a net positive on the scoreboard in a truly wild game.

By Zach Barnett
Oregon UCLA

Podcast: Recapping Week 8 in college football

Oregon's performance against UCLA lead the way, but there was a lot that stood out to the FootballScoop crew over the college football weekend.

By Zach Barnett
Will Healy

Charlotte fires Will Healy

The 49ers dropped to 1-7 following a loss to FIU on Saturday.

By Zach Barnett
Nuggets

#Nuggets: Recapping the biggest games of the college football weekend

Oregon does its best Chip Kelly tribute, TCU wins another battle in the Big 12 war of attrition, and everything else from the Week 8 slate.

By Zach Barnett
1CW10751

Inside the work of an NFL Player Engagement Manager with Carolina Panthers' Gus Felder

The former Penn State star player has coached at all levels of football

By John Brice
Ryan Day

Big Ten coaches share their least favorite grunt-work tasks when they were GAs

The definition of "other duties as assigned."

By Zach Barnett
Scott Woodward

LSU AD Scott Woodward set to sign contract extension

Woodward has orchestrated the hiring of Brian Kelly as well as major hires in women's basketball and baseball.

By Zach Barnett