Details of Brent Venables' Oklahoma contract are out
Oklahoma is college football's most consistent winner since World War II, and that consistency has hit another level since Bob Stoops's 1999 hiring.
Following a 7-5 debut campaign, Oklahoma has yet to win less than eight games in their 22 completed seasons. And even then, OU has only dipped to the low-tide mark of eight wins on three separate occasions: in 2005, 2009, and 2014. So, a 7-win season would represent an almost historic downturn for Sooner football.
Yet Brent Venables would still get rewarded for it.
According to documents obtained by the Tulsa World, Venables' 6-year contract calls for a $25,000 bonus in the event Oklahoma reaches seven wins.
Granted, the bonus is for relative pennies on the dollar. A $25,000 bonus on a $7 million base salary accounts for 0.357 percent, the equivalent of a $178 bonus for someone earning $50,000 a year.
Elsewhere, Venables can earn $400,000 for leading Oklahoma to a national title, all the way to down to $25,000 for seven victories, as well as $25,000 in any semester in which the Sooners post a 3.0 team GPA.
Venables's salary breaks out to a $325,000 base, $6.075 million in "personal services" and a $600,000 payment toward his retirement fund. He will earn a $100,000 raise each Feb. 1.
Should Venables ever leave Oklahoma, he would owe $7 million through Jan. 31, 2023, $5 million through Jan. 31, 2024, $3 million through Jan. 31 of the following year, and then in amounts dropping $1 million per year, ending at $1 million through Jan. 31, 2027. The contract expires on Jan. 31, 2028.
As for his progress toward this year's 7-win bonus, Oklahoma is currently 4-3 with a trip to Iowa State on Saturday.