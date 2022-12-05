Skip to main content

Details of Deion Sanders's Colorado contract are out

Coach Prime will easily be the highest paid coach in Buffaloes history.

Deion Sanders's first contract as Colorado's head coach will be the richest in school history -- by far.

According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Sanders signed a 5-year deal at just shy of $30 million. His $5.9 million average salary is more than 60 percent above the $3.6 million the school paid Karl Dorrell in 2022. His $5.5 million 2023 would be in the top half among Pac-12 head coaches, based on 2022 figures, while Dorrell was fourth from the bottom.

Sanders has also been given a CU-record $5 million salary pool.

The coach-end buyout sits at $15 million through the 2023 season, $10 million in 2024, $8 million in 2025, and $5 million thereafter. Should CU fire Sanders for cause, the school would owe him 75 percent of the remainder of the contract.

The bonus structure ranges from $750,000 for a national championship to $50,000 for an APR above 954 for the 2023 season, and 965 thereafter. 

