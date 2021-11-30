Details of Kalen DeBoer's contract at Washington.

Kalen DeBoer was formerly announced as the new head coach at Washington today at a press conference, and now we've got an idea of what his contract looks like.

Local reporters, including Mike Vorel, provided a look at the memorandum of understanding between DeBoer and Washington.

As we shared yesterday, it's a five-year deal that runs from November 30th, 2021 to January 31, 2027.

Annual compensation for DeBoer starts at $3.1 million and increases by $100k annually ending with set to make $3.5 in the final year of the deal

Some of the performance incentives of the deal include:

$50k for appearing in the Pac-12 title game

$100k for a Pac-12 championship

He can also earn up to $125k for an APR score of 970 or greater.

There will certainly be additional incentives DeBoer is eligible for shared at a later date, and we will update the article accordingly.

