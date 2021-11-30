Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Publish date:

Details of Kalen DeBoer's contract at Washington

Details of Kalen DeBoer's contract at Washington.
Author:

Kalen DeBoer was formerly announced as the new head coach at Washington today at a press conference, and now we've got an idea of what his contract looks like.

Local reporters, including Mike Vorel, provided a look at the memorandum of understanding between DeBoer and Washington.

As we shared yesterday, it's a five-year deal that runs from November 30th, 2021 to January 31, 2027.

Annual compensation for DeBoer starts at $3.1 million and increases by $100k annually ending with set to make $3.5 in the final year of the deal

Some of the performance incentives of the deal include:

  • $50k for appearing in the Pac-12 title game
  • $100k for a Pac-12 championship

He can also earn up to $125k for an APR score of 970 or greater.

There will certainly be additional incentives DeBoer is eligible for shared at a later date, and we will update the article accordingly.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Washingtoncontractkalen deboer

You May Like

Screen Shot 2021-11-30 at 5.00.43 PM

Eastern Illinois is making significant changes to offensive staff

37 minutes ago
Luke Fickell

Luke Fickell addresses Notre Dame rumors

Reporters asked Luke Fickell about the opening at Notre Dame today.

3 hours ago
Jeff Voris

Jeff Voris resigns at Butler

Butler oversaw some of the best seasons in Butler history over his 16 seasons in Indianapolis.

4 hours ago
jeff Tedford

Update at Fresno State

The school is moving quickly -- quickly as it can -- to replace Kalen DeBoer.

5 hours ago
Mark Stoops

Kentucky announces extension for Mark Stoops

Stoops already had one of the best contracts in major college football. It's about to get even better.

5 hours ago
Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer has no interest in a return to college football, per report

While at Florida, Urban Meyer noted that Notre Dame was his "dream job." Now with it open, he reportedly has no interest in a return to college football.

2 hours ago
Stetson

Update at Stetson

6 hours ago
Staff Tracker - Fresno State

Fresno State Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Fresno State staff is coming together via this page.

6 hours ago