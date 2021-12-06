Details of Lane Kiffin's new deal at Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin got a significant raise and some attractive incentives in his new contract.

Over the weekend, Ole Miss threw some water on any rumors still floating around out there that Lane Kiffin would be entertaining other coaching opportunities with the announcement that they had agreed to a new contract to keep him on The Grove.

Earlier today, Ole Miss released the details of that new deal.

The total base compensation for Kiffin starts at $7.25 million, and that increases $100k each year until he's making $7.55 million in 2025.

That marks a significant raise for Kiffin, who made $4.5 million this past fall leading the Rebels.

Kiffin will also get a salary pool of $3.5 million for his support staff.

Incentives for the deal include:

$150k for each win against SEC opponents, starting with the fifth SEC win of the regular season.

$100k for each regular season win against a non-SEC Power 5 opponent

$150k for playing in the SEC title game OR $400k for winning the SEC title

$500k for playing in a College Football Playoff Semifinal game, OR $1 million for winning the national title

Kiffin also has a number of incentives tied to season ticket sales, where he can make up to an additional $200k.

In 2021, Kiffin led the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in school history.

On Sunday, it was revealed that Kiffin and the Rebels will play in the Sugar Bowl, where they will face Baylor in a match up of top 10 teams.