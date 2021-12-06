Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Publish date:

Details of Lane Kiffin's new deal at Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin got a significant raise and some attractive incentives in his new contract.
Author:

Over the weekend, Ole Miss threw some water on any rumors still floating around out there that Lane Kiffin would be entertaining other coaching opportunities with the announcement that they had agreed to a new contract to keep him on The Grove.

Earlier today, Ole Miss released the details of that new deal.

The total base compensation for Kiffin starts at $7.25 million, and that increases $100k each year until he's making $7.55 million in 2025.

That marks a significant raise for Kiffin, who made $4.5 million this past fall leading the Rebels.

Kiffin will also get a salary pool of $3.5 million for his support staff.

Incentives for the deal include:

  • $150k for each win against SEC opponents, starting with the fifth SEC win of the regular season.
  • $100k for each regular season win against a non-SEC Power 5 opponent
  • $150k for playing in the SEC title game OR $400k for winning the SEC title
  • $500k for playing in a College Football Playoff Semifinal game, OR $1 million for winning the national title

Kiffin also has a number of incentives tied to season ticket sales, where he can make up to an additional $200k.

In 2021, Kiffin led the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in school history. 

On Sunday, it was revealed that Kiffin and the Rebels will play in the Sugar Bowl, where they will face Baylor in a match up of top 10 teams.

Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 1.11.20 PM
Tags
terms:
Lane KiffincontractOle Miss

You May Like

Washington

Sources: Washington, Kalen DeBoer snagging Courtney Morgan from Michigan

It's a reunion for DeBoer and Morgan, who is set to run the Huskies' personnel department

2 hours ago
Manny Diaz

Manny Diaz expresses disappointment in farewell letter

Manny Diaz opens his farewell letter by making it very clear how he feels about the way his firing at Miami went down

2 hours ago
Ryan Carty

Former Blue Hen QB reportedly set to become Delaware head coach

Ryan Carty is expected to take over his alma mater's program at the conclusion of Sam Houston's playoff run

3 hours ago
Bob Shoop Miss State

Jeff Scott hiring veteran defensive coordinator with Big 10 and SEC experience at USF, per report

Former Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Penn State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop is stepping back into the defensive play calling role for Jeff Scott at USF.

3 hours ago
Staff Tracker - Miami

Miami Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how Mario Cristobal's Miami staff is coming together via this page.

2 hours ago
Keith Patterson

Sources: Keith Patterson to be Abilene Christian head coach

The former Texas Tech defensive coordinator will be a first-time head coach at the college level.

5 hours ago
dooley eric

Sources: Southern University planning a big move

Prairie View head coach Eric Dooley targeted by Southern

5 hours ago
Manny Diaz

Miami has fired Manny Diaz, clearing the way to hire Mario Cristobal

Manny Diaz has been fired at Miami.

7 hours ago