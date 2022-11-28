Skip to main content

Details of Matt Rhule's Nebraska contract are out

Rhule said Monday that he's making the same coaching Nebraska as he would doing nothing. This is true in the short term, but he ain't coaching the Huskers for free.

At his introductory press conference on Monday, new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said he's making the same amount of money coaching the Cornhuskers as he would on a self-guided tour of Charlotte's best golf courses. This is true -- in the short term.

The Carolina Panthers owed Rhule roughly $34 million, which was offset by the first $34 million Nebraska will pay. But Rhule is going to make more than $34 million.

AD Trev Alberts said Monday that Rhule's 8-year contract will pay him $74 million, with 90 percent (roughly $66.6 million) guaranteed. 

Beyond the total figure, we now know how much Rhule will make per year. He'll start at a modest $5.5 million for the 2023 campaign, but top out at $12.5 million for the 2030 season.

Matt Rhule contract

Alberts stated that Rhule will have a salary pool starting at $7 million. Scott Frost had $4.6 million to pay his 10 assistants; $7 million would place Nebraska between LSU and Ohio State, according to the 2022 numbers. The coach-side buyout starts at $7 million, then declines by $1 million a year through 2026. It holds at $3.5 million from 2027-29, then finishes at $2 million in 2030. 

In a related story, in August the Big Ten signed a "groundbreaking" series of TV contracts with Fox, CBS and NBC worth in excess of $8 billion in total. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops reacts during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

Mark Stoops begins staff changes at Kentucky

Running backs coach John Settle reportedly will not return.

By Doug Samuels
utpb

Sources: Texas Permian Basin making change atop football program

By John Brice
HughFreeze

Sources: Auburn is hiring Hugh Freeze

At Ole Miss, Freeze defeated Nick Saban in back-to-back seasons and became the first SEC coach in 17 seasons to defeat Auburn, Alabama and LSU in the same season. He's now set to head the Auburn program.

By Scott Roussel
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders says Colorado has offered him its head coaching job; "They're not the only ones"

Coach Prime has resurrected Jackson State football in two full seasons, playing again for the SWAC title this weekend

By John Brice
Broyles Award

2022 Broyles Award announces five finalists

Three offensive coordinators and two defensive coordinators made the final cut.

By Doug Samuels
Darrell Dickey

Report: Darrell Dickey will not return as Texas A&M's offensive coordinator

The move was widely expected, though it has very little to do with Dickey himself.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2022-11-28 at 12.56.18 PM

Uniforms for the Army v. Navy game have been unveiled

Who wins the head-to-head uniform battle between the two service academies this year?

By Doug Samuels
UNLV

Marcus Arroyo will not return at UNLV

Sources tell FootballScoop that UNLV is making a change.

By Doug Samuels