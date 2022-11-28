Details of Matt Rhule's Nebraska contract are out

Rhule said Monday that he's making the same coaching Nebraska as he would doing nothing. This is true in the short term, but he ain't coaching the Huskers for free.

At his introductory press conference on Monday, new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said he's making the same amount of money coaching the Cornhuskers as he would on a self-guided tour of Charlotte's best golf courses. This is true -- in the short term.

The Carolina Panthers owed Rhule roughly $34 million, which was offset by the first $34 million Nebraska will pay. But Rhule is going to make more than $34 million.

AD Trev Alberts said Monday that Rhule's 8-year contract will pay him $74 million, with 90 percent (roughly $66.6 million) guaranteed.

Beyond the total figure, we now know how much Rhule will make per year. He'll start at a modest $5.5 million for the 2023 campaign, but top out at $12.5 million for the 2030 season.

Alberts stated that Rhule will have a salary pool starting at $7 million. Scott Frost had $4.6 million to pay his 10 assistants; $7 million would place Nebraska between LSU and Ohio State, according to the 2022 numbers. The coach-side buyout starts at $7 million, then declines by $1 million a year through 2026. It holds at $3.5 million from 2027-29, then finishes at $2 million in 2030.

In a related story, in August the Big Ten signed a "groundbreaking" series of TV contracts with Fox, CBS and NBC worth in excess of $8 billion in total.

