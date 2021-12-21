Details of Tony Elliott's deal at Virginia
While the offensive coordinator at Clemson, Tony Elliott was the highest paid offensive coordinator in college football making $2 million annually on a contract that kicked in back in July.
Now, in his first opportunity as a head coach, Elliott will start at $4.1 million annually.
Steve Berkowitz was among those that details of the term sheet in a few tweets tonight.
It's a six-year deal for Elliott, who replaces Bronco Mendenhall. The contract runs through March of 2028.
The annual salary starts at $4.1 million, includes a $350k signing bonus, and increases as follows:
- $4.25 million in years two and three
- $4.4 million in years four and five
- $4.55 million in year six
Buyouts for both parties begins at $8 million and decreases annually.
The starting salary is reflective of where the market has climbed for college coaches currently. When Bronco Mendenhall left BYU, a program he had built into a top 25 program annually, to take the Virginia job back in 2015 he signed a deal that had a salary of $3.25 million annually with a signing bonus of $25k.
