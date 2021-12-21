Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Publish date:

Details of Tony Elliott's deal at Virginia

Virginia may be Tony Elliott's first head coaching opportunity, but his contract is reflective of where the market is for college coaches right now.
Author:

While the offensive coordinator at Clemson, Tony Elliott was the highest paid offensive coordinator in college football making $2 million annually on a contract that kicked in back in July.

Now, in his first opportunity as a head coach, Elliott will start at $4.1 million annually. 

Steve Berkowitz was among those that details of the term sheet in a few tweets tonight.

It's a six-year deal for Elliott, who replaces Bronco Mendenhall. The contract runs through March of 2028.

The annual salary starts at $4.1 million, includes a $350k signing bonus,  and increases as follows:

  • $4.25 million in years two and three 
  • $4.4 million in years four and five
  • $4.55 million in year six

Buyouts for both parties begins at $8 million and decreases annually.

The starting salary is reflective of where the market has climbed for college coaches currently. When Bronco Mendenhall left BYU, a program he had built into a top 25 program annually, to take the Virginia job back in 2015 he signed a deal that had a salary of $3.25 million annually with a signing bonus of $25k.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for more details of Elliott's deal as they become available.

Tags
terms:
tony elliottVirginiacontract

You May Like

Photo: https://www.coloradoindependent.com/2019/05/28/colorado-state-university-lawsuit-wages/

Sources: Colorado State planning to hire Freddie Banks as defensive coordinator

57 minutes ago
Matt Myers

From player to head coach in six years' time

In 2015, Matt Myers was an all-conference linebacker for Kansas Wesleyan. On Friday, he was named their head coach.

5 hours ago
Robb Smith Rutgers

Duke reportedly lands Big Ten defensive coordinator

5 hours ago
Georgia Southern Clay Helton

Sources: Georgia Southern moving to fill offensive line job

6 hours ago
GJ Kinne UCF

Sources: FBS coordinator with Texas ties to be Incarnate Word head coach

UCF co-offensive coordinator GJ Kinne is expected to be Incarnate Word's next head coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

7 hours ago
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops reacts during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

Details of Mark Stoops' contract at Kentucky

Stoops' coach-friendly contract became even friendlier.

8 hours ago
Gary Goff

Gary Goff leaving Valdosta State for FCS opportunity

After losing in the national title game last night, Valdosta State (D-II - GA) head coach Gary Goff is off to become the new head coach at McNeese State.

Dec 19, 2021
Staff Tracker - UMass

UMass Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the UMass staff under Don Brown is coming together via this page.

Dec 19, 2021