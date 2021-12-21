Details of Tony Elliott's deal at Virginia

Virginia may be Tony Elliott's first head coaching opportunity, but his contract is reflective of where the market is for college coaches right now.

While the offensive coordinator at Clemson, Tony Elliott was the highest paid offensive coordinator in college football making $2 million annually on a contract that kicked in back in July.

Now, in his first opportunity as a head coach, Elliott will start at $4.1 million annually.

Steve Berkowitz was among those that details of the term sheet in a few tweets tonight.

It's a six-year deal for Elliott, who replaces Bronco Mendenhall. The contract runs through March of 2028.

The annual salary starts at $4.1 million, includes a $350k signing bonus, and increases as follows:

$4.25 million in years two and three

$4.4 million in years four and five

$4.55 million in year six

Buyouts for both parties begins at $8 million and decreases annually.

The starting salary is reflective of where the market has climbed for college coaches currently. When Bronco Mendenhall left BYU, a program he had built into a top 25 program annually, to take the Virginia job back in 2015 he signed a deal that had a salary of $3.25 million annually with a signing bonus of $25k.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for more details of Elliott's deal as they become available.