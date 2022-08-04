Skip to main content

Details on Kirby Smart's record-breaking contract

One year and one long-awaited national championship later, Kirby Smart's buyout jumped nearly $90 million.

If you can concoct a scenario in which Georgia were to fire Kirby Smart without cause between now and Dec. 31, 2026, don't worry. The coach isn't going away empty handed.

According to contract details obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald, Smart's record-breaking 10-year, $112.5 million is fully guaranteed through its first five seasons. That means Smart would get 100 percent of the remaining total if he were fired without cause through the end of 2026, then 85 percent on or after Jan. 1, 2027. 

As the paper notes, Georgia's first national championship in four decades bought Smart a lifetime of security: his buyout jumped from $14 million to $102 million over the course of a year.

On the flip side, Smart would owe Georgia $5 million were he to leave before Dec. 31, 2024, then $4 million at any point over the next three years. His buyout decreases by $1 million a year thereafter. 

In addition to a salary in the eight figures, Smart is also eligible for up to $1.525 million in bonuses per year, including a cool $1 million for a national title. 

Now, the ultimate question: how bad would things have to get for Georgia to fire Smart for performance at any point over the next five seasons?

While you ponder, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
GeorgiacontractsKirby Smart

You May Like

Mel Tucker

Michigan State now selling official Mel Tucker NFTs

For just 0.5 ethereum, you can become the proud owner of an exclusive NFTuck. Hopefully that sentence made sense to someone out there.

By Zach Barnett1 hour ago
Dan Lanning

Dan Lanning shares how his "why" changed after wife's cancer diagnosis

Dan Lanning's coaching career started with the same aspirations so many have in the profession, but his shares how his wife's cancer diagnosis while he was at Memphis changed his entire perspective.

By Doug Samuels2 hours ago
Brennan Marion

The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2022 -- No. 12: Brennan Marion, Texas

If -- if, if, if, if -- the Texas offense takes off as the talent indicates it could, Marion is in prime position to benefit.

By Zach Barnett4 hours ago
Lane Kiffin Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin has some advice your quarterback battle

Lane Kiffin has successfully managed to pass the baton from one high profile quarterback to the next at some high profile spot, and he has some advice for your quarterback battle.

By Doug Samuels21 hours ago
Campbell

Campbell leaving Big South for CAA

The Camels are loading up their humps and preparing to move up a level in FCS.

By Zach BarnettAug 3, 2022
Joe Gillespie

The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2022 -- No. 13: Joe Gillespie, TCU

For the first time in a quarter century, someone other than Gary Patterson is the brains behind the TCU defense.

By Zach BarnettAug 3, 2022
scots

Sources: Maryville College adding former Miami Hurricanes staffer to Scots' coaching staff

Flaherty's past work includes time with Al Golden at Miami and Jason Garrett in Dallas

By John BriceAug 3, 2022
Todd Berry

Todd Berry to step down as AFCA executive director

The former Illinois State, Army and ULM head coach will celebrate his 40th year in college football this fall as he begins the transition process to find the AFCA's next leader.

By Zach BarnettAug 2, 2022