Details on Kirby Smart's record-breaking contract

One year and one long-awaited national championship later, Kirby Smart's buyout jumped nearly $90 million.

If you can concoct a scenario in which Georgia were to fire Kirby Smart without cause between now and Dec. 31, 2026, don't worry. The coach isn't going away empty handed.

According to contract details obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald, Smart's record-breaking 10-year, $112.5 million is fully guaranteed through its first five seasons. That means Smart would get 100 percent of the remaining total if he were fired without cause through the end of 2026, then 85 percent on or after Jan. 1, 2027.

As the paper notes, Georgia's first national championship in four decades bought Smart a lifetime of security: his buyout jumped from $14 million to $102 million over the course of a year.

On the flip side, Smart would owe Georgia $5 million were he to leave before Dec. 31, 2024, then $4 million at any point over the next three years. His buyout decreases by $1 million a year thereafter.

In addition to a salary in the eight figures, Smart is also eligible for up to $1.525 million in bonuses per year, including a cool $1 million for a national title.

Now, the ultimate question: how bad would things have to get for Georgia to fire Smart for performance at any point over the next five seasons?

