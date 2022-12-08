Division II coordinator to take over Sioux Falls program

Minnesota State-Mankato defensive coordinator Jim Glogowski will now head the program at NSIC rival Sioux Falls.

Minnesota State-Mankato defensive coordinator Jim Glogowski will be the new head coach at Sioux Falls, the school has announced. He'll be introduced at a press conference on Friday.

Sioux Falls is a Division II program in the South Dakota city of the same name. The Cougars went 8-3 in 2022 and dismissed head coach two days after the season's completion.

Glogowski was a major cog in one of Division II's top programs. The Mavericks reached the playoffs in four of Glogowski's six seasons, including this season. In 2019, MSU ranked sixth in Division II, allowing 15.2 points per game, en route to a 14-1 season and an appearance in the D2 national title game.

Glogowski faced off against his future team in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game on Oct. 29. In that game, a 38-24 MSU win, Glogowski's defense held the Sioux Falls offense more than a touchdown below their season average, tied for their second-lowest scoring output of the season.

Glogowski brings prior head coaching experience to the role. He went 37-43 as the head coach at Division III Simpson College from 2008-15.

Prior to that, Glogowski at the University of South Dakota, where he is a member of the school's athletics hall of fame.

Glogowski also brings Sioux Falls ties to the job: he was a GA at nearby Augustana University in 1997-98, and his wife, Kate, is a Sioux Falls native.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.