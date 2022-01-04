Sources: Texas A&M seeking to hire defensive coordinator away from SEC West foe

Sources tell FootballScoop Jimbo Fisher is in talks to hire Ole Miss defensive coordinator DJ Durkin as his new defensive coordinator at Texas A&M. We understand no deal has been reached at this time though.

Durkin's defense this season was a huge part of Ole Miss's rise in the national rankings.

Additionally, sources share with FootballScoop that Fisher would like to promote Tyler Santucci from linebackers coach to co-defensive coordinator in connection with Durkin's hire. Santucci had been of interest with multiple Power 5 programs over the past weeks.

Durkin, in addition to serving as defensive coordinator at Ole Miss the past two seasons, has also served as defensive coordinator at Florida (for Will Muschamp) and Michigan (for Jim Harbaugh). He served as head coach at Maryland from 2016-18.

This would be a strong statement by Fisher is he can close this deal and get Durkin as soon as possible; but we understand Lane also does not want to lose him.

We'll keep you posted as this one plays out.

